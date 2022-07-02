La Mode magazine is hosting a ‘Green October event’ on October 1st and appealing for sponsorship – The Sun Nigeria

Leading fashion and lifestyle magazine brand, La Mode Magazine, revealed yesterday that it will be hosting its 8th edition of the Green October event on October 1, 2022, and is therefore calling for more sponsorships and partnerships with interested individuals and organizations.

This year’s ‘More than Disability’ themed event is set to be held at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, and several notable celebrities are expected to attend.

Speaking at a press briefing held yesterday to officially announce the event, La Mode Magazine Manager and CEO Ms Sandra Odige said the event was a charity initiative of La Mode Magazine, a fashion show by fashion and an award aimed at raising awareness among people with disabilities, while also spotlighting the Nigerian fashion industry.

“Over the past eight years this event has been happening, we are trying to use our platform to raise awareness on a social topic that is rarely talked about. And this year we are focusing on people born with different abilities, who are primarily referred to as disabled.

“Through La Mode Magazine’s Foundation for the Disabled, we’ve provided love and care for these special people, including the moral support they need to pursue their dreams. But we can’t. alone without the support of significant members of the public.

“We’ve been working overtime self-funding, but the work still unfinished is huge, so we need sponsors to come into space and help us.

“The theme for this year’s edition is ‘More than a disability’. The awareness campaign kicked off with a special event for people with disabilities, featuring celebrities including Seun Osigbesan, Tana Adelana, Rosy Meurer, Bitto Bryan, Stan Nze and Vickheldan.

“For sponsorship, reservations and participation please contact 08104898062. You can also mail us via [email protected]or through our social media platforms on IG @lamodemag, @greenoctoberevent, @lamodemagazinefoundation, or through our website, www.lamodespot.com.