Kodak Launches Line of Innovative New Digital Products – Spanning Printing Inks, Coatings and Allied Industries

Kodak announced a new digital press and innovative additions to its comprehensive portfolio of digital and offset solutions designed to help printers increase profitability and capitalize on new growth opportunities.

The new KODAK ASCEND Digital Press is the solution for commercial printers and digital service providers who want to succeed in the growing retail / POP and packaging markets. The KODAK ASCEND Digital Press is the first electrophotographic (EP) press designed to print heavy substrates to long lengths with high margin CMYK embellishments and flat sheets in one pass.

It is more flexible than traditional presses and more productive than flatbed inkjet systems, offering production speeds of up to 572 m² / hour (5280 square feet / hour). Its long sheet length of up to 122 cm (48 inches) allows the press to offer 23% more print area than a B2 sheet. The new press enables printers to produce recyclable prints in a sustainable manner using environmentally friendly KODACHROME dry inks, which are classified for indirect food contact. Kodak’s new press is a more cost effective solution for producing retail / POP and packaging applications than traditional presses or flatbed inkjet machines.

The ASCEND digital press will be available in the second quarter of 2022 in North America and Europe.

With PRINERGY On Demand Access, Kodak presents a cost-effective extension of its cloud-based PRINERGY On Demand platform. This new option makes the printing industry’s most secure and efficient software platform affordable for more printers of all sizes, with or without digital presses.

New KODAK PROSPER Digital Varnish is a unique water-based varnish that can be applied as a topcoat or spot to packaging printed using the KODAK PROSPER S-Series or KODAK PROSPER Plus Printing Systems. PROSPER Eco-Friendly Digital Varnish can be applied in perfect harmony with the design elements and creates a matte protective layer providing abrasion and water resistance for paper-based packaging applications.

Since PROSPER Digital Varnish is applied only where needed and does not require the fabrication of plates for spot coating, it helps printers eliminate the cost, effort, waste and environmental impact associated with traditional post-coating methods. The new varnish offers an environmentally friendly water-based alternative to solvents and UV coatings.

KODAK PROSPER Digital Varnish will be available worldwide by the end of 2021.

The KODAK Mobile CTP Control App is an application that allows you to remotely control and monitor up to 10 KODAK CTP Plates Implants, reducing the reliance on on-site labor for managing queued jobs. ‘waiting, status updates, etc.

“The innovations announced today reflect Kodak’s continued commitment to developing breakthrough solutions that enable our customers to improve their productivity and profitability and to successfully expand their customer base,” said Jim Continenza, Executive Chairman and CEO of Kodak. “With innovations such as the KODAK ASCEND Digital Press, we are opening up new opportunities for profitable applications for printers. We continue to deliver on our promise to deliver a full suite of solutions that print that pays. ”