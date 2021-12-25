Joyner Lucas releases long-awaited new single

December 2021: Over the past few years, Joyner Lucas’ career has evolved and expanded in ways even he might not have believed possible. His character has gained near-cult status among some online fandoms, and although some people consider him a controversial rapper, he definitely earned his stars with skillfully produced tracks and iconic lines.

This is the case with his latest single, “My Escape”. This new studio effort features a production style that moves away from the mid-size trap beat trend of the moment, instead pursuing a sound that harkens back to the early 2000s. Listening to this powerful beat, we think of producers like Timbaland, The Neptunes or Dr. Dre. The big string melodies are cinematic and well placed, getting the song going, but still allowing the rapper’s voice to stand out.

While some people may balk at these comparisons, it’s clear to hear where Joyner Lucas’s influences are coming from. The song takes the hat off to legendary icons such as Jay Z or Eminem, while also allowing Joyner Lucas’ distinctive tone to stand out and reveal his one-of-a-kind lyrical approach with every line. There is an element of return to this single, but the song is by no means about nostalgia. Rather, it’s a fast-paced, uncompromising song that feels like a breath of fresh air, far removed from the usual aesthetic that pervades the trap and hip-hop charts these days. This song seems like a bold move for him, signaling his desire to continue to carve out a niche for himself away from trends and clichés.

Joyner Lucas’ “My Escape” is currently available on all the top streaming platforms.