Joy In The Journey – CARGO :: SRQ Magazine article by Brittany Mattie

WELCOME TO HOSTEL JOY. PHOTOGRAPHY BY ARIELLE VEY (@ariellevey)

Worthy of having their own HGTV show – Ashley and Dino Petrone delve into just about anything to do with design, build, repurpose and DIY. Their latest home project, “Chateau Petrone,” was a French-style family home in California that they renovated while documenting the progress on social media, catapulting Ashley’s blog and Instagram (@arrowsandbow), which counts now over 667,000 subscribers.

JOIE INN, 3501 GULF DR., HOLMES BEACH, 34217, [email protected], JOIEINN.COM, @JOIEINN

But before we even got there, the Petrone family of five purged just about everything they owned, including their 3,400 square meters. 180 square foot house in the mountains and everything in it – to move into a 180 sq. RV trailer ft on part of their land. After buying the land, Ashley and Dino had high hopes of building their “dream house” there. “But after 17 months of living more simply in a caravan, with less stuff, lots of dirty work and no house building, I adopted the motto ‘find joy in the in-between'”, shares Ashley. “It felt like I had lived my life trying to move on to the next best thing to find joy. I realized that I could intentionally find it in everyday life, even crushed in a trailer with my husband and my three children on a pile of dirt heap.

BLUSH UNIT EXTERIOR AND PATIO

With another baby on the way and a maligned interest in hunting big real estate lots to build homes full of stuff, Ashley and Dino took their new minimal mindset and set their sights on a destination further south – a little slice of sunny paradise known as Anna Maria Island. Upon arriving in the Sunshine State, the Petrones found and purchased a dated gray duplex on Gulf Drive that was in desperate need of a makeover and renovation by a design-savvy young couple. And “Joie” (“joy” in French) was that perfect spin to bring some extra joy to their California chapter name. Months of jaw-dropping before-and-afters shared on Ashley and Dino’s Instagrams, as well as @joieinn’s, have captured the attention of thousands of paradise-seeking travelers and aesthetic-hungry designers across the country. .

ELEGANT COLOR SCHEMES AND COASTAL-BOHO DECOR RULES IN JOY INN’S FOUR THEMED UNITS.

With the help of Coastline Contractors renovation, plus a little hands-on work and personal touches from family members, including hand-painted rainbow murals and solar stencil designs inside exterior, Joie Inn has gone from an outdated repairman to a happy color. , bohemian bungalow that feels like a mix between a boutique hotel and a welcoming Airbnb. Local photographer Arielle Vey (@ariellevey) captured images of AMI for Ashley to incorporate as artwork on the Frame TV, which doubles as a high-quality picture frame.

SAGE KITCHEN AND DINING ROOM

Upon arrival, guests receive locally made cookies, a personalized tote bag, a Joie Inn koozie, a keychain, and a comprehensive travel guide compiled by the Petrones and filled with their favorite local getaways. In addition to on-the-go amenities, each room is equipped for a day out on Holmes Beach just across the street, including beach carts, chairs, sand toys, an umbrella, a sound machine and, of course, sure, a Dyson vacuum to clean up all that salty back sand.

BLUSH BATHROOM TILES

Categorized into color tones—Terra-cotta; Sage; To blush; and Sun Room – each unit fleshes out the nuances of intentional design choices to embody its designated color theme. “I thought it would be fun to have themed rooms, but in an updated and fresh way,” Ashley says. “Make people excited to book a certain colorful room, but just as excited to try another one the next time they stay.” So I decided to give each of the four units its own color to highlight the sunsets and seashells that fill the beaches here and build from one of my favorite linen bedding brands. The darling duvets in the bedroom set the tone in each of the units, while the painted shower tiles in the bathrooms and the backsplashes in the kitchens perfectly match the respective color landscape of each haven.

SUN ROOM BEDROOM AND DUVET

Stepping out to soak up the early morning sun, guests are greeted with a Palm Springs-inspired pool and patios surrounded by lush palm trees to a shaded outdoor cafe and bar. Undoubtedly, the hardest part of your day will be deciding whether to lay back in the woven cotton hammock surrounded by tropical greenery with a cocktail served in coconut, or temporarily leave your bungalow sanctuary to use the Blue Jay electric bikes and scooters. (available to Joie Inn guests) to navigate and explore AMI.

THE WALL CUPBOARD IN THE TERRACOTTA BEDROOM

“When you look around, you can’t help but feel Anna Maria’s cool, laid-back old Florida vibes,” Ashley shares. “We come here to relax and fill up with a bit of joy.”

TROPIC PALMS AND PALM SPRINGS VIBES ARE ALIVE AROUND THE POOL ESCAPE OF JOY FOR GUESTS.