Join us tonight for Broadview’s National Online Book Club

join us for wide view‘s National Online Reading Club tonight at 7 p.m. EDT via Zoom. *Digital Editor Emma Prestwich will speak with three contributors to our April/May issue:

Jonisha Lewinson was interviewed for an article in the United Church’s Focus section on the Black Youth Scholarship Program. His research focused primarily on the mental health of black people, including youth, within the United Church of Canada.

Luke Ottenhof is the author of Wetlands vs Developers, which explores the Battle of Kingston, Ontario, on the site of a former tannery. The story examines a developer’s proposed plans for the contaminated plot of land and the wide variety of defenders who have spoken out against it.

Arun Srinivasan wrote The good fight about racism in Canadian hockey, a sport in which people of color and Indigenous peoples are uniquely underrepresented. He spoke with insiders who are working on solutions, including a former coach and players.

We ask that as you read these articles prior to the event, please write down any questions that come to mind. You will have the opportunity to interview the guests live! We encourage public participation.

We look forward to seeing you online and guarantee it will be an hour well spent.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the link to sign up!