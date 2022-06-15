Jennifer Lopez cried after a magazine article called her a ‘criminally underrated performer’

Jennifer Lopez once cried when she was described as a “criminally underrated performer” in Charm .

once cried when she was described as a “criminally underrated performer” in . It took him more than a decade to earn a second Golden Globe nomination, for playing Ramona in “Hustlers.”

Jennifer Lopez got visibly emotional when she read a Glamor post praising her performance in the 2019 movie ‘Hustlers’ in a scene featured in her netflix documentary “Halftime,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday.

Lopez played Ramona in the film, a model for a group of exotic dancers who orchestrated a scheme to rip off the wealthy patrons of the strip club where they worked with millions of dollars. The plot is based on a 2015 article by Jessica Pressler titled “The Hustlers at Scores”, published in New York Magazine.

“Most of the praise for ‘Hustlers’ is dedicated to Jennifer Lopez, who leads the film as lead Ramona,” Lopez reads directly from Glamour. “In fact, some critics say she could be up for her first Oscar.”

“Honestly, it’s exciting to see a performer criminally underrated…” the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer continued, pausing to feel the impact of the words and crying when they hit her. “…getting its due from the prestige film releases.”

It’s a quick but powerful “half-time” moment, especially because throughout the film, Lopez has spoken about how the negative reviews of her talent affect her emotionally.

“I just had really low self-esteem,” the star admitted about 25 minutes into the film. “I really believed a lot of what they were saying, which is that I wasn’t good. That I wasn’t a good singer, I wasn’t a good actress, I wasn’t not a good dancer. I wasn’t good at anything. I didn’t even belong here. Why wouldn’t I just leave?”

Lopez went on to say that she felt like she was in a “really abusive dysfunctional relationship” with the media.

The Latina triple threat was first nominated for a Golden Globe Award in 1998 for her starring role as Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla Pérez in the film “Selena.” Quintanilla Pérez was murdered by her friend and former fan club manager on March 31, 1995, following an argument over money.

In “Halftime,” Lopez said she was told she wouldn’t win the Golden Globe for “Selena,” but said she was just happy to be nominated at the time. It took over a decade before she was nominated again for “Hustlers,” and she never received an Oscar nomination.

“Halftime” followed Lopez throughout awards season and captured her disappointment when she failed to win the Golden Globe and fail to earn the Oscar nomination for “Hustlers.”

“I really thought I had a chance,” she said around 55:20 into the film.

“I felt like I let everyone down,” she said, referring to the team of people who have worked for her for decades. “They wanted it so badly. For me, for them. I mean, it’s also a validation of all the work they do.”

Later in the film, Lopez told a friend that she had dreamed of being nominated for an Oscar, but woke up and realized she hadn’t understood it. She told her friend, who was angry on her behalf, not to let the snub bother her.

“Halftime” is available to stream on Netflix now.