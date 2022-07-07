Jam It Up – Summer Sizzlers :: SRQ Magazine Article by Abby Weingarten

PHOTOGRAPH BY WYATT KOSTYGAN.

Pineapple Kitchen offers a bit of everything culinary at the Lakewood Ranchers. In their Culinary Theater, they have Kitchen Kids culinary education programs that teach children ages 7-13 the principles of food safety in the kitchen, best practices for food preparation, and basic cooking tools and measurements. the kitchen. They also provide hands-on experience on how to prepare a recipe. Their summer camps and fall Kitchen Kids Challenge classes are very popular and fill up quickly. For adults, they offer unique food and mixology events, deli classes, and interactive murder mystery shows. Husband and wife owners Mike and Jenny Schenk invite everyone to visit them at Pineapple Kitchen at Lakewood Ranch.

“Come check out our new line of savory burger jams to take your burgers to the next level,” says Jenney. “Try our delicious Fusion Jalapeño Strawberry Jam for deli cheeses or brunch. Hospitality has never been so good! Pineapple Kitchen Gourmet Market is open select hours this summer. Stop in for all your gourmet condiments, soft pretzel needs and more. The Schenks love helping guests put together gift baskets and choosing delicious, unique items to entertain or pick up as hostess gifts. New for fall, Pineapple Kitchen will offer family mystery shows twice a month for all ages.

4914 Lena Road, Unit 104, Lakewood Ranch, 941-254-1763. pineapplekitchen.com.