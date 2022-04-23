ISOtunes launches 3 new versatile hearing protectors for construction professionals

Courtesy of ISOtunes





ISOtunes, manufacturer of Bluetooth hearing protection, has announced the launch of three new models: AIR DEFENDER, LINK 2.0 and FREE Aware. The new range offers customers of all experience levels, in all markets, innovative hearing protection.

“As our brand and product offerings continue to evolve, we are discovering new and innovative ways to provide hearing protection to consumers across all industries and skill levels, from the family DIYer to the DIYer with a project. of spring, to skilled professionals working with power tools and heavy machinery,” says Eric Murphy, co-founder of ISOtunes. “Providing affordable and convenient solutions for hearing protection is our top priority, and our customers will see that reflected in new products.”

The new ISOtunes AIR DEFENDER is ideal for those new to hearing protection technology, offering user-friendly equipment and competitive prices. The Bluetooth noise canceling headphones feature memory foam earpads, for those who prefer over-ear headphones for safe music listening while working on household projects.

ISOtunes AIR DEFENDER is 24% lighter than previous over-ear devices and is complemented by background noise-reducing microphones for clear calls in noisy environments, says the manufacturer. SafeMax technology delivers exceptional audio quality while limiting output volume to 85 dBA for OSHA compliance.

For those with more advanced projects, ISOtunes LINK 2.0 is for professionals who work daily with power tools, electrical equipment and heavy machinery, offering the brand’s highest level of on-ear noise isolation. The over-ear model offers impressive sound quality, a padded headband for user comfort, raised buttons for easier detection and also features ISOtunes’ SafeMax technology.

Finally, for tech-savvy workers who operate power tools and power equipment, ISOtunes FREE Aware is a true wireless, level-dependent hearing protector that offers enhanced audio technology so customers can protect their hearing, improve their awareness of the situation and communicate face to face. -face without removing the ear cups. With omnidirectional microphones, users no longer have to block out sounds they want to hear, such as colleagues or warning signals, in order to protect themselves from harmful noise.