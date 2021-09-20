Inspiration4 crew celebrates return to Earth after 3-day SpaceX mission

The Inspiration4 crew poses for a selfie in the Crew Dragon dome. (Image credit: Inspiration4)

Inspiration4’s civilian astronaut crew share their joy after returning to Earth from their three-day orbit mission.

Last Wednesday (September 15), four people strapped into a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and were launched into space for Inspiration4, the first fully civilian mission to orbit the planet. The crew landed on Earth on Saturday, September 18, landing off the coast of Florida at 7:06 p.m. EDT (11:06 p.m. GMT).

After a successful parachute landing in the Atlantic Ocean, the crew was quick to share their excitement online.

” Happy. In good health. At home. The official Inspiration4 mission Twitter account was shared on Saturday. “Welcome to Earth.”

Happy. Healthy. Welcome to Earth, @ArceneauxHayley, @rookisaacman, @DrSianProctor and @ChrisSembroski! The # Inspiration4 mission doesn’t end there – help us reach our $ 200 million fundraising goal for @StJude! https://t.co/NBUL2e3f4x pic.twitter.com/hhNQydWVJJSeptember 19, 2021 See more

The mission’s official account tweeted again on Sunday, September 19, sharing a selfie the crew took together in space.

Our # Inspiration4 team took many amazing photos in space during their three day mission, including this out of the ordinary selfie! Jared, Hayley, Sian and Chris are back on Earth, but our team continues to fundraise for @ StJude. Join this effort: https://t.co/NBUL2e3f4x pic.twitter.com/gerXjLbVLYSeptember 19, 2021 See more

“Landing !!!” mission pilot Sian Proctor tweeted just over two hours after landing. “Best ride ever! Thanks @SpaceX and @ elonmusk @,” she tweeted a few minutes later alongside a SpaceX post showing video of the water landing.

The best ride of my life! Thanks @SpaceX and @elonmusk! @ inspiration4x https://t.co/kQFa9mo8GKSeptember 19, 2021 See more

Proctor went on to share that she had “nothing but #gratitude !! Thank you to everyone who made our mission successful and supported us throughout the historic journey” and “We made it! !! ” she added in two follow-up tweets.

Nothing but #gratitude !! Thank you to everyone who contributed to the success of our mission and supported us throughout this historic journey. 😊👩🏾‍🚀🚀🌏🐉 @ inspiration4x @SpaceX # Space2inspire https://t.co/W0PgPn6fpuSeptember 19, 2021 See more

We did it!! ❤️👩🏾‍🚀🚀🌏🐉 https://t.co/AF9sBE4b2uSeptember 19, 2021 See more

“We hit all of our goals in orbit, but the most moving point for me was shortly after the landing when we learned that we had exceeded our fundraising goal @StJude,” said the commanding officer of Jared Isaacman mission Monday, September 20 morning after a donation of 50 million dollars. from SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

We hit all of our goals in orbit, but the most moving point for me was shortly after landing when we learned we had surpassed our @StJude fundraising goal. On behalf of @ inspiration4x and all supporters of our mission – Thank you! https://t.co/eigXD6XKsSSeptember 20, 2021 See more

Mission specialist Chris Sembroski also shared his joy after the mission. “What an amazing adventure! I am so happy to be home on earth and to be back with my family. There is so much to share! What an amazing team @ inspiration4x! Thank you @SpaceX!” he tweeted.

What an incredible adventure! I am so happy to be home on earth and to be back with my family. There is so much to share! What an incredible team @ inspiration4x! Thanks @SpaceX!September 19, 2021 See more

“There were four of them in this Dragon, but we all went around,” he tweeted. “Thank you all for making this mission so successful.”

Mission Medical Officer Hayley Arceneaux also shared his excitement and joy after safely and successfully completing the mission and landing on Earth.

“The most incredible experience of my life,” Arceneaux shared after landing. “I can’t wait to share more with all of you! “

The most incredible experience of my life. I can’t wait to share more with all of you! ❤️ https://t.co/Ptbbsro9OCSeptember 19, 2021 See more

