IndieWire Influencers: The Crafts of TV 2022

Spring 2022

IndieWire’s Influencers is an ongoing digital magazine series that introduces you to the creators and innovators shaping the making of movies and TV series. In this spring edition, we turn our attention to the filmmakers and artisans responsible for the best in television.

Over the next week, we’ll go behind the scenes of TV favorites like “Atlanta,” Severance” and “What We Do In the Shadows” to showcase the people whose bold and subtle craft make these shows so compelling. recognizable faces on camera and top producers who often get all the credit help us shine a light on the visual and auditory storytellers critical to their success.

Sarah Paulson, Michelle Williams and Charlize Theron show us the unsung craftsman – and prosthetic technique – behind their greatest acting transformations.

Co-creators Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo tell the story of the casting director who helped bring the “Reservation Dogs” together.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s “Into the Spider-Verse” team pays homage to the TV host by bringing his personal style and voice to the small screen.

…and Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle salute the big brother who helped them found the comic world of “Pen15” enough for Erskine and Konkle to play their 13-year-old selves on the show.

Each of the profiles comes with a video essay that brings each subject’s craft to life, so pull up a chair, make yourself comfortable and let IndieWire show you the best of 2022 TV Craft.