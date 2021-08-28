Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies, Including Worldgate, llc –the Inc. 5000

Copyright 2021 PR Newswire. All rights reserved2021-08-28

RESTON, Virginia, August 28, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / – Inc. magazine today revealed that Worldgate, llc is No. 3,941 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies in the most dynamic segment of the US economy: its small independent businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armor, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well-known names got their first national exposure as winners on the Inc. 5000.

Not only have the 2021 Inc. 5000 companies been very competitive in their markets, but this year’s list has also proven to be particularly resilient and flexible given the unprecedented challenges of 2020. Among the 5,000, the growth rate three-year median climbed to 543% and median income reached $ 11.1 million. Together, these companies have created more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

The full results of Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, are available at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands at 20 August.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list appears to be one of the most important business lists ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest growing companies in the United States each year is a remarkable achievement. To build one in the crisis we have been through is simply amazing. hard work, smart hubs, great leadership and help from a lot of people. “

Worldgate, llc is a technology consulting company specializing in solutions that enable our clients to meet and exceed their information technology goals. We partner with software vendors who have specifically recognized the needs of our customers and have invested in software solutions that address the specific goals and challenges of K-12 school districts and national and local government.

