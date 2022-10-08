HFA Announces New Online Training Course, HFA Sales Academy



Furniture World News Bureau on 07/10/2022









Consumers looking to purchase furniture and home furnishings face many choices of retailers, products, customization, delivery and financing. Helping consumers navigate through selection decisions to final sale has become a complex task for furniture sellers. The HFA announcement announces the creation of the new HFA Sales Academy, which provides world-class sales training for furniture retail sales personnel.

“The HFA Sales Academy is a completely online, self-paced training program for furniture retail sales teams and individuals,” says HFA CEO Mark Schumacher. “This program redefines training for our industry and makes world-class skills development accessible to everyone at a time when retailers face increased competition and complex consumer buying processes.”

The HFA is committed to meeting the needs of home furnishings retailers as they adapt to changes in consumer buying habits. The HFA consulted with industry leaders to understand the types of programs and training that would best generate demonstrable revenue and profit gains and specifically developed the HFA Sales Academy to fit retailers’ training budgets. The HFA Sales Academy is available at a 20% discount for HFA members.

From franchise furniture stores in urban centers to family businesses in small towns, sales teams who hone their skills and techniques with the content and tools of the HFA Sales Academy will close more sales. The online training course is focused on achieving measurable results that help the course become self-supporting through increased store revenue and profits.

The HFA Sales Academy is taught by instructors with over 50 years of furniture sales experience through nearly 100 on-demand videos optimized for mobile viewing. They share their best techniques to help understand consumer needs, create trusted personal relationships, and increase sales conversion rates. Many retailers report immediate results the same day their sales staff begin training.

More information about the HFA Sales Academy can be found at www.hfasalescademy.com and at the HFA Resource Center at High Point Market at First Floor Plaza Suites, Space 1-527 between Friday, October 21 and Tuesday, October 25.

About the Home Furnishings Association



The Home Furnishings Association (HFA), with roots dating back to 1920, is North America’s largest organization devoted specifically to the needs and interests of home furnishing retailers, with over 1,500 members representing more than 10,000 storefronts in the world. HFA provides its members with programs, resources, services, and a unified voice in government relations by collaborating with suppliers, vendors, affiliates, and other furniture industry organizations. For more information on the HFA, visit www.myhfa.org.