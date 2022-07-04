Go Festivals – Summer Sizzlers :: SRQ Magazine article by Dylan Campbell

Photo courtesy of Sarasota Comic Con.

Sarasota Comic-Con



Beat the heat this summer on August 13 at the Carlisle Inn and Conference Center, the SarasotaCon – Pop Culture show will be presented from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. What better way to indulge your favorite comic book and pop culture fandom than at Florida’s truest comic convention that features attractions for fans of all ages and genders. Admission to the event is $20 and kids 11 and under are admitted free – the convention will feature panels and sessions with the likes of comic book artist Graham Nolan – the creator of Bane – famous TV vehicles including Supernatural’s “Baby”, a cosplay contest and over 80 vendors and guests. Click for more information.

Selby Gardens: See the invisible

This summer, explore a whole new world – one that fits in the palm of your hand, but can only be seen at the historic Spanish Point campus of the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. Sound impossible? It’s because it should be. On view at Selby Gardens until August, Seeing the Invisible is an augmented reality exhibition that features artwork by 13 contemporary artists, including Refik Anadol, El Anatsui, Pamela Rosenkranz and Ai Weiwei, superimposed on the ground greenery of the garden. Seeing the Invisible was initiated by the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens and Outset Contemporary Art Fund, and is co-organized by Hadas Maor and Tal Michael Haring, with support from the Jerusalem Foundation. While Selby Gardens is one of 12 botanical gardens around the world featuring this augmented reality exhibit, the size, scale and curation of the works are tailored specifically to the Selby campus. Visitors can view the art through an app on their smartphones or handheld devices – magical windows to transport you to an entirely different world. 1534 Mound St, Sarasota, FL 34236 and 337 N Tamiami Trail, Osprey, FL 34229.

Suncoast Summer Festival







This summer, decide to be part of something bigger than yourself – to give back to your community and those around you. However, giving back does not necessarily mean giving up. With Suncoast Summer Fest, taking place June 24-July 10, there’s no need to forgo all the area has to offer – attendees can indulge in the splendours of our local paradise while contributing to a good cause. Proceeds from Suncoast Summer Fest are donated to Suncoast Charities for Children – charitable organizations that provide direct financial support to several local non-profit organizations that run programs and services for children, teens and adults with needs specials. Kick off the week with the Bayfront Fireworks Spectacular on the 4th of July before having fun on the weekend at the Blast on the Bay Charity Fun Race on Friday July 8th and attending the Waves and Wheels party on Saturday evening July 9th. The Blast on the Bay Charity Fun Run features speedboat races at five different Sarasota Bay locations to collect “poker hands,” the top five of which receive a cash prize after the event. In the past two years alone, the Fun Run has raised over $80,000 for Suncoast Children’s Charities. Click for more information.