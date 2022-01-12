Get off to de-stress – SRQist :: Article from SRQ magazine by Brittany Mattie

Equestrian rider and long-time lawyer, JAYMIE KLAUBER RESOLVES ALL STRESS BY SPENDING TIME IN THE EAST WITH HER THERAPEUTIC PURE BLOOD.

Beyond the pet-owner relationship that many of us have lovingly experienced, some pets go even further. In therapeutic settings, they often help individuals overcome mental health issues, recover from difficult times or emotional harm. Growing in popularity due to its experiential, holistic approach and evidence-based efficacy, “horse-assisted therapy” and “horse-facilitated psychotherapy” are at the top of Google searches as neoteric terms. for those looking for a helping hoof. Longtime recreational rider Jaymie Klauber says riding the trails for her is “chicken soup for the soul.” Whether it’s a peaceful, solo getaway to unwind life’s stressors, or a fun activity to get together with friends and hubby Tommy Klauber with a picnic of cooked meals. home for an afternoon outing, Jaymie says a look in a horse’s eye and, “You’re hooked.

PHOTOGRAPH BY WYATT KOSTYGAN

“Something about their eyes, it’s like they can see straight into your soul. There is such a special bond and partnership between horses and humans. So much confidence is involved in riding, partly in you and the horse. So I guess that’s what makes it easy for a person to connect with them compared to another animal. ”

When the Klaubers decided to shut down their restaurant and catering business, Jaymie wondered what would bring her most joy in her next chapter, and the answer stared at her in the form of a majestic pure- blood brown color. “I wanted to be around horses as much as possible, to spend more time with them, so I decided to create Epic Equine Experiences to teach others about the incredible and healing possibilities of horses.”

And sometimes the healing goes both ways. Calm, sensitive and full of endurance, Jaymie’s eight rescued horses of various breeds are mostly former racehorses or retired thoroughbreds from the racing world. Adopted and adopted for other equestrian pursuits, Jaymie gives them a second chance at life and a new “off-piste” goal. Between their protruding stature and free spirits, “there’s a feeling of being around horses that is just plain good for your mind and soul,” says Jaymie. “Everything you do on horseback is also good for your body. On the one hand, you need to be in shape, or riding will get you in shape quickly. The old joke is, “What’s the problem? The horse does all the work. But that’s not true! She laughs. Using just about every muscle in your body, your arms to lead and control, the core tightens for balance and keeps you upright, while your legs are like an alligator clip against their sides for added stability during movement.

But beyond the physical form of riding, the emotional healing and mental release involved with horses is what keeps Jaymie’s riders from leaving Epic Equine Experiences. In particular, a woman diagnosed with cancer and currently undergoing chemo. “She’s planning different days to get off here from St. Pete. She comes in between her chemotherapy treatments on days when she knows she will feel good, ”Jaymie shares. “She used to cycle a long time ago, but she got back to it while going through this cancer, as part of her recovery. It brings him so much joy and release. With their calming effect on the brain and their ability to lift spirits and elicit smiles, “people get quite addicted to horses,” she continues. “I see people going out into the stable and you can just see the pressure of their day ease as soon as they touch a horse, it’s wonderful to see. There is a lot of smile involved.

PHOTO COURTESY OF @EPICEQUINEEXP

Epic Equine Experiences offers riding experiences through county and state parks near the city and I-75. On well-groomed trails and explored “off-road” scenic areas, cyclists will be immersed in ecological wonders, native flora and Spanish moss, Florida wetlands and swamps, hundreds of bird species exotic, wild animals and tranquil meadows. Homemade meals and decadent drinks are provided to riders by the Klaubers – a nod to their ancient careers in gastronomy and a bonus for riders who wish to picnic outdoors in the oak forests.