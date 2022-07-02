Gamma Beta – Home & Home :: SRQ Magazine article by Abby Weingarten

The Gamma Beta, a new build from Nebula Design Build, was a “beta test” for a process of creating affordable and easily customizable homes. And it went brilliantly. “Working with Josh Wynne Construction, our goal was to create a design language that used simple geometry, honest use of materials, and clean detailing to form a ‘kit of parts’ that could be used in endless configurations,” explains Jimmy Thornton. , the sole owner of Nebula, whose company founded in 2019 specializes in custom residential and small commercial projects.

Drawing inspiration from the work of Joseph Eichler and Charles and Ray Eames, Thornton worked with the owners on the Gamma Beta project to achieve the state-of-the-art design. “Ryan Gamma is a rock star in the Sarasota architectural world, and a great friend, so it was a joy to work with him,” said Thornton. “He and his wife, Nicole, are passionate about design, and this house reflects that.” So what makes the residency so revolutionary? He accomplishes so much with so little, says Thornton. “We built this house for $252 a square foot, which was almost half the cost of most custom homes built at the time,” says Thornton. “None of the finishes are high end. The floors are an exposed structural slab. The kitchen and bathroom cabinets are all from IKEA. And we left most of the materials in their raw form with minimal processing, but the house feels like it costs twice as much.

Thornton and his team arranged the windows to specifically fulfill the function of their respective spaces. The best examples are in the dining room and the photo studio, located on either side of the open dog trot. The windows are low and wide to provide the best views when seated. Another standout feature is the winding wooden slats around the carport, constructed with thin strips of pine. Overall, the project embodies Thornton’s vision for efficient use of space and materials, without huge costs. “At Nebula, I keep a little practice so I can focus intensely on each project, with the goal of creating unique environments that don’t cost a fortune to build,” says Thornton. “I have always favored quality over quantity.”

Nebula Design Build: nebuladb.com Architect: Nebula Design Build; Contractor: Josh Wynne Construction; Builder: Josh Wynne Construction; Interior design: Nebula Design Build; Kitchen cabinets: IKEA; Bathroom: IKEA; Landscape Architect: Josh Wynne Construction; Pool: Pools by Ron; Photographer: Ryan Gamma Photography.