Five mistakes to avoid when betting online

Online betting is a rapidly changing industry with millions more registered players today than 12 months ago. The relaxation of online sports betting rules in several US states has led to a tsunami of new punters signing up to bet on their favorite sports, competitions, teams and players.

Modern betting gives the player full choice. Not on what they bet on, but on how they bet, where they bet and when they bet. You have full control with mobile gaming apps that can be downloaded with the touch of a screen on Android and iOS devices. You can also choose what to bet on. All popular sports are covered, including football, horse racing, tennis, golf and rugby.

There’s a good spread of niche markets too, with everything from volleyball to London to combat robots in Las Vegas. There is something for everyone, but mobile betting is not without its dangers. In this article, we go over five mistakes you should avoid when playing online. The purpose of this page is to make you a better informed and more safety conscious sports betting player.

Do not register without research

When looking for an online bookmaker to register and bet with, it’s crucial that you do your research. There are hundreds of options out there and they all claim to give you the best possible service. Some are worth betting on, including the biggest names in the industry and top emerging talent, but some are not worth your time. Do as much research as you can on a betting app before making your final decision. It is such a competitive market that you can use it to your advantage and get the VIP treatment.

Don’t assume you’re safe

Check the security level of a bookmaker before registering. What additional security measures and options do they offer? What you want to see here is the Secure Socket Layer technology which is the program used by the major bookmakers. SSL encrypts all of your sensitive information, ensuring that your payment information is not accessible to others, and this includes the bookmaker’s staff. This gives you complete peace of mind knowing you are protected, allowing you to focus on the fun of online betting.

Don’t bet without a plan

All professional and profitable online gamers make their plan for the season or year and stick to it firmly. This includes establishing a wagering plan and deposit limits. It is important to limit your betting expenses and it helps you keep track of how much you are gambling. Decide on an amount that you are comfortable losing by betting each day, week or month and play on that line. Don’t go over it. Never bet when you are angry or frustrated, and never increase your bets to try to recoup your losses.

Don’t pay tipsters

Some punters prefer to trust professional tipsters. These can be found advertised in industry newspapers, websites, or social media. Visit Twitter or Facebook and you’ll see a long list of sports betting tipsters, all celebrating their success. Following them might sound like a good idea, a chance to beat the bookies with minimal effort, but it could end up costing you dearly. Never pay a social media tipster for their predictions. It might sound harsh, especially if they are successful and handing out winners, but if they were as good as they claimed to be, denigrating the bookies on a daily basis, why would they need the small subscription fee from you? Wouldn’t they be earning enough from the bookmakers? This is often a red flag when a free tipster has some success and then starts loading.

Don’t take the first bonus

Most betting apps offer new customers a free welcome bonus bet when you create an account and start using the service. These offers may look similar, but take a look at the terms and conditions page and you will see that there is a gap between the best offers and the rest. Don’t take the first fancy bonus you see. Do your research and get the one that’s right for you. Reading the terms and conditions attached to the offer will improve your understanding of how it works and how best to use the deal for profit.