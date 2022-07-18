First came to Instagram, now McQueen Building Co. is opening an online store

Geoff and Christine McQueen’s boutique will feature a plethora of home decor and furniture.

Created in 2017, McQueen Building Company, a design-build film based in Pittsburgh’s South Hills, came to fruition thanks to the right and left brains of husband-wife duo Geoff and Christine McQueen.

While Geoff got his start in carpentry and cabinet design, Christine used to refinish barn wood tables, which she sold on Etsy.

“I had a different entrepreneurial spirit than Geoff. Geoff is very organized and focused and I’m more creative and freer,” says Christine. “I think our two personalities work really well with the way McQueen Building Company came about, because we need a creative side with the design part and a structured side with the build part.”

Now the couple, who have four children, are gearing up for the next adventure – the opening of McQueen Home, an online home decor and home furnishings store that will offer custom lighting, furniture, rugs and decor, including including candles, blankets and pillows.

“I really like a lot of lamps and there’s this pair of brass armadillos that are just adorable and whimsical,” Christine says of the offerings.

Christine says the couple hope to launch the site on Labor Day.

Since starting the business five years ago, McQueen Building Company has grown rapidly, which Christine credits to Instagram, where the couple often document their home improvement projects. Since partnering with local social media brand Marble and Match, as well as photographer Erin Kelly, the page has gained over 8,000 followers.

“We did a kitchen project for a couple who own a social media marketing company called Marble and Match. We became friends with them and hired them to help us with our branding and social media,” says Christine. “We’re still very much into the display 一 we want it to look and feel like us.”

Next year, Christine says she and Geoff also hope to open a brick-and-mortar storefront in the South Hills.

“We really wanted to create a real store where people could take advantage and order what they needed from the vendors we worked with through McQueen Building Company,” she says. “It will be a light shop where people can find something small they like, like a small handmade note card, or they can get a cut in their custom fabric.”