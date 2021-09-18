Fazzaco magazine – September 2021 (ONLINE EDITION) is here

Fazzaco magazine – September 2021 Cover Story – September 2021

CYPRUS, September 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ – Besides the first printed issue, the online version of Fazzaco is still going on!

The September issue of Fazzaco Magazine (online edition), a comprehensive account of August’s most notable news, reports and expert opinion, is now available on the web, mobile web and app. Fazzaco.

As always, we also interviewed several top executives from well-known brands in the industry in addition to timely coverage of important news and business metrics.

Here is a summary of the September issue.

[Fazzaco Magazine Download]

REMARK

– Brokers and Sponsoring: News, Research and Analysis

SPECIAL REPORT

– Main brand versus white label: what makes a choice the right choice?

COVER STORY

– Exclusive interview with Joy Li, Gold-i Business Development Manager for APAC

INDUSTRY TRENDS

– Forex Expo 2021, a global B2B event in the Forex industry returns to Cyprus

COMPANY DYNAMICS

– Usain Bolt partners with Ava Trade as brand ambassador

DATA AND REPORTS

– Institutional FX trading volumes show a slight decline in July 2021

REGULATION

– CySEC Warns Against Indian Impostor Website

RECRUITMENT & EMPLOYMENT

And we’re happy to announce our partnership with Qube Events, a leading international events company. Qube Events will be launching a Forex Vision forum on November 17th and 18th.

About Fazzaco Magazine

Fazzaco Magazine is a monthly digest of selected industry-wide stories and updates, provided by our group of talented journalists and editors.

If you would like to share a story, please contact us via [email protected]

About Fazzaco

Fazzaco is a pioneering B2B forex platform that has achieved remarkable results since its launch 2 years ago. The recent addition of the “Companies” feature to its application enables companies in the FX trading ecosystem, including, but not limited to, forex brokers, financial technology companies and solution providers, to ” register and claim their businesses at Fazzaco, which will go a long way in improving their brand. world exposure. The new functionality, as well as the existing ones,

make Fazzaco the best platform for companies in the sector to find the right partners they need.

To support the vision of connecting the global FX businesses, Fazzaco has created valuable content, including:

News, reports, press releases, executive relocations, regulatory framework, CRM

services, plug-ins and business statistics;

Unbiased ratings, reviews and ratings;

Lists over 1,700 companies in 18 categories of the forex industry;

In-depth and thought-provoking articles and interviews;

Comparison and evaluation of products;

24/7 technical assistance; and

Language support for Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and English.

As a source of high quality information, the innovative Fazzaco application has achieved a record number of downloads in the last two months. Additionally, Fazzao recently partnered with BrokersShow and Forexway to help promote brands globally.