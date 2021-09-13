Fashion is in full swing – TRENDSPORT :: SRQ magazine article by Britt Mattie and Madison Mursch

Harvest of the golden hour: Endless Blu Asymmetric Cut Culture in Marsala, $ 38; Modern Soul Boutique, 59 S Blvd of the Presidents, Sarasota, 941-650-6808, modernsoulboutique.com, @modernsoul_boutique; High-waisted Hudson Remi cropped straight jeans, $ 205; Boutique T. Georgiano, 1409-B 1st St., Sarasota, tgeorgianos.com, @tgeorgianos; Minkpink beige and brown fringed cardigan, $ 129; Blend Fashion House, S Osprey Ave., Sarasota, 941-552-9379, blendfashionhouse.com, @blend_fashion_house.

EXPOSED SHOULDERS



Needless to give the cold shoulder, the exposed shoulders and necklines are flattering to any figure, with an element of flirtation and daring associated with class. Whether it’s a simple spaghetti strap crop top or a long sleeve cocktail dress, dare one off the shoulder, or both, with these bold yet feminine neckline shapes. Revealing a hint of cleavage with a one-shoulder wrap top or off-the-shoulder silhouette proves to be the perfect balance of modesty and sultry for a Florida fall, especially when paired with a loose cardigan or a chunky collar. gold trend.

Floral congratulations: Wide Brim Ivory Suede Braided Summer Hat, $ 34, Marmalade Surfside Boutique, 5129 Ocean Blvd., Siesta Key, 941-346-7263, @marmaladesurfside. Olive-green floral-print mini dress, $ 84; Fixxation Boutique, 1108 N Orange Ave., Sarasota, 941-467-3553, fixxationboutique.com, @fixxationbtq.

Sensual after sunset: Kaya Black Floral Dress, $ 129; Black woven belt with resin buckle, $ 55; Blend Fashion House, 1913 S Osprey Ave., Sarasota, 941-552-9379, blendfashionhouse.com, @blend_fashion_house; Steve Madden Glow black leather boot, $ 130; Boutique T. Georgiano, 1409-B 1st St., Sarasota, tgeorgianos.com, @tgeorgianos. Fall Picnic Facility created and courtesy of Sarasota Alfresco, sarasotaalfresco.com, @sarasotaalfresco.

ASSORTED SETS

When did matchy matching become such a thing? Now a stylish staple for a wide range of activities – from Netflix and chillin ‘with the boo to a business lunch with customers and downtown drinks with the girls – the matching sets have you covered (literally and in the sense). figured) for, literally, any occasion. Comfy loungewear sets provide all the comforts you need to sink into the sofa all day, yet chic enough to appear ‘put together’ enough to leave the house and run errands. The bold parallel splash of color from top to bottom paired with the quality soft knit of these loungewear means you can basically experience your sweats day in and day out. When the time comes to classify it a bit, don’t miss out on a matching rhythm by opting for a “power suit” type look with a blazer and matching linen pants duo. This complementary business casual look lives at the intersection of conservatism and boldness, making color and fabric coordination from head to toe the key to achieving a must-have monochrome moment.

Picnic in style: Tulalah Chevron Chain Necklace, $ 58; Teal culotte pants, $ 148; Teal linen blazer, $ 168; Sage One-Shoulder Tank Top, $ 78; Shore Clothing, 465 John Ringling Blvd. # 100, Sarasota, 941-388-3535, shorebrand.com, @shorebrand; America & Beyond Teal round bag, $ 92; Marmalade Salon & Boutique, 3617,1927 S Osprey Ave., Sarasota, 941-362-0276, marmaladelove.bigcartel.com, @marmaladesalonandboutique. Fall-themed installation, sarasotaalfresco.com, [email protected], @sarasotaalfresco. Floral arrangement by Shpresa Mehmeti. Comfortable book corner: Frame Side Slit Sweatshirt in Mandarin, $ 168; Frame Roll-Up Sweatpants in Mandarin, $ 158; INfluence Style, 474 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, 941-343-2315, influencesestyle.com, @influencestyle; The newly published Hardcover Arbornaut by Dr Margaret Lowman of The TREE Foundation and Mission Green, $ 23.5. Suncoast Vans Refurbished, Extended High Roof Ford Transit White, suncoastvans.com, [email protected], @suncoastvans. S’more Nights Like This: Range Knit Pant with Slits in Jet Black, $ 220; The Range Knit One-Shoulder Tank Top in Jet Black, $ 158; INfluence Style, 474 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, 941-343-2315, influencestyle.com, @influencestyle. Fall Picnic Facility created and courtesy of Sarasota Alfresco, sarasotaalfresco.com, @sarasotaalfresco.

ATHLETIC WEAR

A fitting contraction of the words “athletics” and “leisure”, sportswear has played a major role in the resurgence of sportswear on the fashion scene. Combining functionality with a sleek minimalist design, it has become widely acceptable for people to wear the look in non-sporting environments. This trend, which supports moments of “transition” with leggings, biker shorts and other yoga pants, paired with flattering crop top style sports bras, can be worn anytime, no. anywhere and continues to go viral, reaching even high-end and luxury brands that want a part of this niche segment. These simplistic and flexible sets serve both fashion and function, so you’ll be ready to hit the John Ringling Bridge for a morning jog with your workout buddy while looking sporty-cute while having a bite to eat after at the Overton.

One with nature: Divides 59 Dream Techflex Bra on Fire, $ 74; High-waisted Techflex Split 59 Dream Leggings, $ 114; Lotus Boutique, 1464 Main St., Sarasota, 941-906-7080, lotus-boutiques.myshopify.com, @lotusboutique; Lululemon 5mm Lavender / Teal Reversible Rug, $ 88; The Yoga Shack, 514 Central Ave., Sarasota, 941-681-8029, theyogashack.com, @yogashacklife.

Namaste in the van: Olive suede hat, $ 35; Blend Fashion House, 1913 S Osprey Ave., Sarasota, 941-552-9379, blendfashionhouse.com, @blend_fashion_house; Beyond Yoga Green Stripe Leggings, $ 100; Joah Brown Second Skin Tank Top, $ 76; Boutique T. Georgiano, 1409-B 1st St., Sarasota, 941-870-3727, tgeorgianos.com, @tgeorgianos; Lululemon 5mm Lavender / Teal Reversible Rug, $ 88; The Yoga Shack, 514 Central Ave., Sarasota, 941-681-8029, theyogashack.com, @yogashacklife. Suncoast Vans Refurbished, Extended High Roof Ford Transit White, suncoastvans.com, [email protected], @suncoastvans.

CORE CUTTINGS

Alluring but tasteful, the slashes and slender slits open in the most flattering way. Cutouts of all geometric shapes show a glimpse of the upper abdomen / lower ribs to expose the often hidden area of ​​the core, providing a subtle flash of skin that adds just the right element of mystique to an outfit. This subtly revealing look is wearable and achievable for any body type – incorporating this artfully placed window against the skin in a continuous movement of body positivity – while providing a little extra ventilation on a hot Sarasota day.

Rural combat: Brown Fedora hat with studded leather band, $ 45; Combination after hours, $ 68; Blend Fashion House, 1913 S Osprey Ave., Sarasota, 941-552-9379, blendfashionhouse.com, @blend_fashion_house; Sanctuary Suede Combat Boot in Taupe Gray, $ 54; Motel Therapy, 532 S Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, 941-260-2277, moteltherapy.com, @moteltherapy.

STATEMENT BOOTS

It’s time to put your best foot forward – we’re bringing the boots back, baby. The first sign of fall sensations in Florida means slippers are calling, even despite the lingering humidity. Whether it’s western wear-inspired cowboy boots, bold utility combat boots that hit the lower calf, textured crocodile skin or snakeskin textiles, or ankle-length silhouettes. paired with a heel or wedge heel boots are ready to catch your breath. And these were indeed made for walking – or rather strutting.

Fierce Campfire: Coconut by Matisse Footwear Fawn Over You ankle boot, $ 70; Blend Fashion House, 1913 S Osprey Ave., Sarasota, 941-552-9379, blendfashionhouse.com, @blend_fashion_house; Sanctuary Suede Combat Boot in Taupe Gray, $ 54; Dolce Vita Huey ivory crocodile-print leather boot, $ 140; Motel Therapy, 532 S Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, 941-260-2277, moteltherapy.com, @moteltherapy; AGL Violanda Bootie in Oslo Gray, $ 470; Lotus Boutique, 1464 Main St., Sarasota, 941-906-7080, lotus-boutiques.myshopify.com, @lotusboutique. Bundle of firewood from Steven’s Firewood, 9833 Fruitville Rd., Sarasota, 941-961-0814.

Fall fashion unearthed by Britt Mattie and Madison Mursch. Modeled by Madison Mursch. All photographs by Wyatt Kostygan. Hair and Makeup by Vanessa Silvana of Lochnessa Makeup Creations, 630 S. Orange Ave. Suite 302-A, Sarasota, 941.914.8400, [email protected], @lochnessa_makeup_creations.