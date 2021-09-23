Export boom as Cornwall hits the road

Cornwall has seen a massive influx of visitors during the staycation pandemic. But its export market is experiencing significant growth and strengthening the region’s economy in various sectors.

Built on the foundations made by the fishermen and farmers of the area, Cornwall’s food and drink industry has proven to be a cornerstone of the UK food economy, according to those familiar with the area. The industry has an annual turnover of over £ 2 billion with the region’s world-famous restaurants and products contributing significantly to the economy.

And it’s not just its success at home that makes it one of Cornwall’s most valuable sectors – the region exports over £ 800million worth of food and drink each year.

Due to the pandemic and companies moving their products online, Cornwall’s food and beverage export market has stepped up its offering even further. Companies like Cornish Sea Salt, which now ship to over 30 countries, have seen a dramatic increase in their global export revenues over the past year.

Already home to cutting-edge and sustainable farm-to-fork practices, businesses in the region are now looking for ways to further reduce their environmental impact along the supply chain, particularly by researching export modes and carbon neutral transport systems.

Chocolate, coffee and rum are now arriving in the region, and setting sail again like businesses

work for a greener way to export their products. Chocolarder is one of the only manufacturers of small batch bar beans in the country.

They produce sustainable chocolate that is transported using wind power – the company thus shipping as many beans as possible from each year’s harvest. New Horizons Traders, which offers this transport service, loads the farmers’ cocoa directly into their bunker for return to Falmouth – the chocolate is then exported in the same way to Europe and the United States.

In the past year, 18.9% of Chocolarder’s sea salt caramel truffle sales, which were in Carbis Bay hotel rooms during the G7, were exported, notably to Japan and America.

The combination of responsible farming and fishing with carbon neutral freight transport, as Cornwall’s food and beverage market continues to grow, and so does the innovation behind it. This is then accelerated in close collaboration with the agro-technology industry, resulting in pioneering projects aimed at transforming the production of food and beverages.

Cornwall-based start-up GlasData, which recently began exporting its services to New Zealand, is determined to simplify the world of precision farming and unlock the value of the data it produces; saving farmers time and money while improving efficiency and yields.

“Steeped in a centuries-old tradition, with farming practices dating back to pre-Roman times and fishing practices passed down from generation to generation, it’s no wonder Cornwall’s export market is growing exponentially.

“People recognize the value of what they put on their plate – and what Cornwall can offer the UK and the rest of the world is quality products with purpose at heart.”

From food production to the production of goods, there are over 1,300 manufacturing companies in Cornwall and the industry contributes over £ 730million to the economy annually. The region sells more than half a billion pounds of goods a year abroad, with around 40% of the goods produced being exported internationally.

Cornwall is home to world renowned manufacturing companies such as Watson-Marlow

Limited, a Falmouth-based manufacturer of peristaltic pumps and tubing, and Redruth-based DP Engineering, a key exporter in the aerospace industry.

Watson Marlow has been an integral part of manufacturing equipment in the fight against Covid-19. Since its establishment in the region, it has direct sales operations in 24 countries and distributors in 50 others, with exports representing more than 85% of the company’s turnover.

The strength of Cornwall’s long-standing manufacturing industry is supported by one of

other key sectors in the region – mining. As the ambition continues to develop the next generation

technologies and applications are driving global trade demand and the price of base and high-tech metals – key elements in many of these manufacturing activities – the industry has enormous export potential.

Cornwall has a rich abundance of high quality lithium, tin, copper and tungsten ready for mining and with the region expected to be able to supply up to ⅔ of Britain’s lithium needs – l ‘equivalent of one million electric vehicles per year – there is a significant increase in the industry’s potential export market.

But it’s more than the natural capital Cornwall has to offer that gives its mining industry

global reach. Cornwall has more than 100 mining services companies that export their expertise in responsible and sustainable extraction, such as Petrolab which provides technical support services to the mining, mineral processing and materials industries around the world. . The 25-year-old consulting firm was recently licensed to operate in Nevada, United States.

The export of services extends beyond mining to Cornwall’s growing technology cluster. Last year, the South West’s tech sector recorded an annual turnover of £ 9 billion.

Tech hotspots Truro and Redruth are home to more than 2,300 people working in tech professions and the Cornish sector generates turnover of over £ 50million, an increase of over 30% from 2014. In Additionally, it contributes £ 93million from GVA to the economy.

With world famous companies exporting their products and services around the world, small

companies revolutionizing freight transport to minimize their impact and increase sustainability, and dedicated services to help companies start their international journey, Cornwall has become a prime example of how a region can maximize its assets.

and develop its export market through innovation and local expertise.

Nicola Lloyd, Director of Cornwall Trade and Investment said: “Cornwall’s export strength across a range of sectors is a key part of the economy.

“The region is home to important innovations in food, technology, mining and manufacturing, as well as collaboration between them, so it is only natural that these products and services are of global interest. . We are excited to see the global reach of Cornwall businesses grow.

