Duchess Kate would have loved this Lancôme Hypnose mascara

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

Duchess Kate does everything. Along with all her royal duties, she’s a mother of three – and she still manages to wow We with her beauty. Most impressively, she’s been known to do her own makeup, even on her wedding day. Prince William! This means she has a curated selection of products that she specifically loves, rather than just wearing what a makeup artist chooses for her.

Although the Duchess of Cambridge has yet to reveal the full contents of her beauty stash to the world, we are still keeping an eye and an ear open for reports of some products she personally prefers. It shows this Lancôme mascara ended up in our basket!

See it!

Get the Lancome Hypnosis Mascara (originally $24) for only $23 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

This is been reported that this Lancôme favorite is a go-to for Duchess Kate, especially for a smokey eye look. However, it is completely customizable. Wear one coat for a natural look on a casual day, or layer as many coats as you like for complete drama. The moist, creamy formula makes layering easy – just say no to clumping and flaking!

This mascara is designed to lift lashes as well as give them volume. Lancôme even claims that it can provide a volume boost of up to 600%! The brush is also designed to target and separate lashes from root to tip, so no lash is missed. They all deserve to have their moment, and each lash receiving the same volumizing treatment means your eyes will be truly mesmerized!

See it!

Get the Lancome Hypnosis Mascara (originally $24) for only $23 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

Another reason we love this mascara is that the formula is actually vitamin-enriched to help keep lashes healthy and soft, rather than hard and brittle. Dramatic makeup can sometimes have long-lasting negative effects, but there’s a reason this one is royalty-approved!

We know from personal experience that hunting a perfect mascara can be long and daunting. But with a reliable brand like Lancôme and the presumed endorsement of Duchess Kate, we’d say this could finally be the treasure you’ve been looking for!

See it!

Get the Lancome Hypnosis Mascara (originally $24) for only $23 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Buy more mascara here and don’t forget to check all Amazon Daily Deals for other great finds!