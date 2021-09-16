Dubrovnik to be promoted in digital edition of Forbes magazine

Organized by the Dubrovnik Tourist Board, in cooperation with Adriatic Luxury Hotels, journalist Elizabeth Brownfield is in Dubrovnik from September 15 to 19, preparing a report on the best hotels on the Croatian coast for the digital edition of Forbes magazine, Forbes.com. While in Dubrovnik, the journalist will visit the most important cultural and historical sites of the city, the island of Lokrum and its surroundings.

The American journalist was greeted by the director of the Dubrovnik Tourist Board, Ana Hrnić, who greeted her with a souvenir. Ana Hrnić and Elizabeth Brownfield discussed the importance of the American market for Dubrovnik and Croatia, the resumption of tourist traffic and the gastronomic offer offered by Dubrovnik and its surroundings. The reporter also expressed interest in the digital nomad program, as she is a nomad herself and spent a year and a half working in other countries before the pandemic.

In addition to the article on hotels, which will be published in the digital edition of Forbes.com, and which has around 27 million readers per month, the journalist will also write an article on Dubrovnik as a destination, given the great interest from American tourists.

Promotional campaigns in the US market carried out by the City Tourist Board since early 2021, in cooperation with US airlines, from promotional videos to reports and infomercials in their in-flight magazines have proven to be an excellent assessment to ensure a great interest from the US market this year. The introduction of direct flights from US airlines United Airlines and Delta Airlines, with up to eight weekly flights from the US to Dubrovnik is a great success.

The US market is one of Dubrovnik’s most important source markets, currently number three in the list of most tourists to Dubrovnik. Currently 1,548 American tourists are staying in Dubrovnik, while in August there were 16,712 American guests.