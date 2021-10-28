Documentary “Treasure Hunters”, based on a New York Magazine article, in the works of Netflix and director Theo Love (EXCLUSIVE)

Filmmaker Theo Love directs “Treasure hunters“, A feature-length documentary based on the New York Magazine article” The Great 21st-Century Treasure Hunt “.

Netflix will distribute the documentary, with Vox Media Studios and Nomadica Films set to produce.

Benjamin wallace wrote the article that inspired the non-fiction film, which was released in November 2020. The Long Read captures an epic 10-year “sometimes maddening, sometimes deadly, confusing” search for gold in the Rockies.

The documentary’s official login line reads: “‘Treasure Hunters’ follows the true story of Forrest Fenn, an art collector, who buried a 2010 $ 2million treasure filled with gold coins rare in an unknown location with 24 cryptic worms offering the only clue to its where. More than 400,000 people have searched for it, including five deceased. Finally, last June, a former journalist by the name of Jack Stuef came forward pretending to have found it. So why doesn’t anyone believe it? Is the treasure still there somewhere?

Love, whose credits include “The Legend of Cocaine Island” and “Alabama Snake”, will be executive producer, along with Bryan Storkel. The producer has previously collaborated with Love on Netflix’s “The Legend of Cocaine Island” and HBO’s “Alabama Snake”. Storkel also directed and produced ESPN Episode 30 for 30 “The Bad Boy of Bowling” and an episode of HBO’s “State of Play”.

Additional executive producers are Vox Media Studios executives Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen, and Max Heckman; Nomadica Films executives Jared McGilliard and John Collin Jr.; and directors of Gum Street Productions James Campbell and Dean King. Co-executive producers include Kurt Tondorf and David Clawson for Nomadica Films.

(Photo above: director Theo Love)

