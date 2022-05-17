Disney officially outlines Star Wars TV plan in new magazine article

Disney describes an official star wars TV plan in a new magazine article. When the Mouse House acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, they immediately began working on a new star wars slate of movies, producing the Skywalker saga sequel trilogy and two spin-off feature films. Following the release of 2019 Star Wars: The Rise of SkywalkerDisney put the star wars movies on hiatus and shifted gears for TV. Disney+ has become the home of these star wars series, including The Mandalorian, Boba Fett’s Bookand this month Obi Wan Kenobi.

Lucasfilm has a number of other shows in various stages of development. In addition to The Mandalorian season 3, the studio is also working on A thug prequel Andor, mandalorian spin off Ahsokaand the whole of the High Republic The Acolyte. Typically, official details for these series are hard to come by, as Lucasfilm and their creators keep things under wraps. But now there seems to be a solid roadmap in place for when audiences will be able to see these projects.

In a clump vanity lounge cover Star Wars’ future on television, information regarding release windows has been shared. After Obi Wan Kenobi premieres at the end of May, Andor will follow suit at some undetermined time this summer. The Mandalorian season 3 begins in late 2022 or early 2023. Ahsoka comes out in 2023, while The Acolyte is said to be “a little further.” There is also another series in development under the working title Grammar Rodeowhich is defined after Return of the Jedi and is described as Star Wars’ take charge “Amblin’s Coming of Age Adventure Films”. It is created by Jon Watts.









These updates align with previous reports on the shows’ possible release dates. Andor was said to be out in August, while word was The Mandalorian season 3 would arrive at the end of 2022 (possibly during the holidays). Ahsoka just started filming, so a 2023 premiere for this show makes sense. There is still a lot of work to do there. It will be interesting to see what details (such as exact release dates) are revealed at Star Wars Celebration next week. The convention features a Lucasfilm Studio Showcase panel featuring live appearances from filmmakers, so it looks like there will be more updates (and maybe even footage) during the event. There should at least be a first look Andor if this series arrives this summer.





The absence of an estimated window for The Acolyte That could mean it won’t arrive until 2024. However, this show has progressed with Amandla Stenberg reportedly playing the lead role and callings for other characters. Depending on how things go, The Acolyte could appear at the end of 2023 (all scripts are written). Maybe some time at Celebration will be spent on The Acolyte, bringing viewers up to speed on the High Republic era. As for Grammar Rodeothe fact that it doesn’t have an official title indicates how far away it is, but it should be interesting to see what Spider-Man: No Coming Home director Watts came up with. The MCUs Spider Man the movies have been praised for being heartfelt and fun coming-of-age stories for young Peter Parker, so maybe he can work that magic with star wars.





