Dish Cult appoints digital marketing agency, Tug

Digital marketing agency Tug was named by Dish Cult, a global restaurant reservation platform to optimize research in key markets including Australia, New Zealand, UK and Ireland.

Dish Cult is a content-driven booking platform that includes stories, guides, and news about where diners should go.

Tug was named following a pitch and will handle Dish Cult’s SEO, providing technical optimization and advice as well as best practice guidelines for implementation across the globe including Australia, Nova Scotia. Zealand, UK and Ireland.

The agency will run the business from its Sydney office, leading the page optimization, UX enhancements and global content strategy to drive bookings and increase Dish Cult’s share of voice globally.

“As we build our momentum in key countries around the world, it is imperative to work with a partner who will complement our growth trajectory. Tug’s research expertise will play an important role in increasing our share of research and digital physical availability; an important step in becoming the go-to companion for great restaurant recommendations, ”said Mitchell Nunis, Brand and Growth Manager, ANZ at Dish Cult.

“The Tug Sydney team has clearly demonstrated its strategic capabilities and its experience of working with companies operating in multiple territories. We look forward to working closely with them in the coming months.

Dish Cult’s victory is the latest global job for Tug Sydney and follows his appointment by leading legal software provider LEAP to run his $ 8 million global performance media business from Australia to include the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

“Dish Cult is an exciting global player in the growing digital hospitality industry and we are delighted that they have chosen Tug to help them optimize their search optimization and user experience in Australasia and beyond. ”Said Charlie Bacon, director of customer service at Tug Sydney.