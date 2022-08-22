Digital Etiquette Helps Circular Economy » BedTimes Magazine

BekaertDeslee has developed a new platform to identify not only textile waste but all components of a mattress to address sorting and recycling issues in industry

As many as 35 million mattresses end up in an incinerator or landfill every year in Europe alone, according to BekaertDeslee, a global supplier of mattress fabrics and covers headquartered in Waregem, Belgium.

“It’s a pile of rubbish that exceeds the length of Europe’s coastline,” the company said in a video. “It’s a lot of waste that can and should be significantly reduced. This is why, at BekaertDeslee, we have developed a solution that allows the identification of mattress components. We invite you all to the journey of transparent circularity. »

Transparent Circularity is the company’s first step towards circularity through the development and design of mattress covers that can be easily taken apart at end of life.

“We pioneered the concept of transparent circularity by studying what happens at the end of a mattress’ life,” said Demet Tun.vs, Executive Vice President and Marketing Director at BekaertDeslee. “Research results showed that most mattresses ended up in an incinerator or landfill. Then we started looking for solutions to solve this problem. The solution required the involvement of all stakeholders throughout the life cycle of a mattress.

As a result, BekaertDeslee has developed a digital label which will be integrated into the mattress cover. It connects to an online platform using QR and RFID technology. This will track mattress component information during the life cycle of the mattress and also at end of life.

“With this digital label, it will be possible to identify each mattress, sort and recycle all its valuable components so that the recycled materials can be used either in new mattresses or in other industries,” Tun said.vs said. “As you all know, we have high quality products, and if we can provide access to our own raw materials, we will also avoid a future problem, which is access to raw materials.”

The digital label also helps meet European Green Deal requirements – mattresses should no longer be incinerated or landfilled by 2025.

Barrelvs summarizes: “We want to connect all stakeholders in a circular model: our customers participating in the program, distribution centers, retailers, end users, collectors, dismantling and recyclers. In this way, we will ensure that the mattresses – and in particular the textile materials that are on the mattresses, which are very valuable – do not end up in an incinerator.