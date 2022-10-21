Digital Energy Journal | July-August 2022

July-August 2022





Conference Aberdeen Offshore Energies United Kingdom – addressing decarbonization challenges, justifying further exploration, attracting graduates, platform electrification vs CCS

Carbon ratchets ‘now routine’ in E&P loan deals – Tying a loan’s interest rate to CO2 emissions and continuous improvement is becoming “almost routine”, according to energy law firm Bracewell

Counting Scope 3 Show Challenges – a complex challenge. Vysus Group’s Ian Thomas explains what’s expected, why you shouldn’t rely on offsetting or count avoided emissions, and the importance of data credibility

REPORT OF THE SOCIETY OF PROFESSIONAL DATA MANAGERS CONFERENCE

Oil and gas data management skills are very useful on low carbon projects – like the ability to determine what types of data are most important and build governance systems around them. Jess Kozman of Katalyst Data Management explains

Markup of unstructured documents – Lee Hatfield of Flare Solutions explained how tags can be used to describe unstructured documents by their types or scientific disciplines, or the topics they may contain

Encourage wider sharing of energy data – Ed Evans of the Open Data Institute (ODI) discusses how energy companies should be able to see the value and emission reduction pathways of wider data sharing

TECHNOLOGY OF OPERATIONS

The carbon and energy savings of better engines – large amounts of energy are wasted in all industries due to motors that are too powerful for their applications, or are not the most efficient designs, says ABB

Can you develop a solution for IOT + satellite? – Satellite operator Inmarsat has a program to help companies develop IOT solutions, systems and equipment for onshore oil and gas operators

How OT Security Strategies Are Evolving – Operations technology cybersecurity may be at a similar level of maturity to where IT security was in 2002, says Trustwave’s Darren Van Booven

Use of “edge” computing in gas flowmeters – Aramco researchers have developed a wet gas flowmeter with a sophisticated state-of-the-art computer, with the memory and processing capacity to perform measurement corrections, equation of state models, diagnostic models and stochastic machine learning models

How digital technology can help continuously improve offshore operations – Stéphane Planeix, Purchasing and Contract Management Manager, shares advice, including on lean, automated data collection, remote monitoring, CMMS and supplier performance management

CO2 STORAGE TECHNOLOGIES CONFERENCE REPORT

Why Exploration Skills Can Be Most Useful in CO2 Storage – “To understand the behavior of a CO2 plume in storage, the skills of an exploration geologist may be more relevant than the skills of a reservoir engineer,” said Geovani Christopher Kaeng of Halliburton

A CO2 storage integrity monitoring plan – how should companies monitor CO2 storage complexes to ensure CO2 is stored safely? CCUS consultant Robert Hines shared some tips

Fiber Optic Distributed Sensing for CO2 Injection Monitoring – Fiber optic cable sensing can be used for multiple areas of CO2 storage monitoring, including wellbore CO2 injection monitoring, CO2 plume direction monitoring, induced seismicity and temperature effects.

Geoscientists needed to define more CO2 storage in the UK – With currently licensed CO2 storage in the UK expected to provide sufficient capacity until 2030, and new sites requiring up to 10 years to characterize and license, geoscientists need to work on new storage sites now

CCS and North Sea Transition Agreement between UK Industry and Government – industry will support the deployment of UK CCUS projects and the transition to low carbon energy by reallocating relevant assets for CO2 storage

PIDX EMISSIONS DATA CONFERENCE REPORT

How to improve emissions data using digital technology standards, obtain better data from suppliers and move from “indirect” emissions to measured emissions. London PIDX Forum Report June 22

Schlumberger pursues a plan to reduce its Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, with the most challenging categories being emissions from its customers and suppliers. Schlumberger’s Reem Radwan explained

