Digital Energy Journal | January-February 2022

February 2022
OPENING
Assess your organizational data skills – and understand where you can improve. Data management consultant Jess Kozman holds workshops in Australia to help businesses do just that
PROFESSIONAL DATA MANAGERS SOCIETY EVENT REPORT
Data Mesh at Equinor – Equinor finds the concept of “data mesh” very useful in its digital transformation. Sun Maria Lehmann and Jorn Olmein explained
Integrate engineering data like Google Maps – The oil and gas industry would benefit from an integrated digital platform to operate on. Gunnar Staff, Technical Advisory Lead, Cognite, shared some insights
Facilitate migration to OSDU – Many people in oil and gas companies are hesitant to transfer all their data to “another platform”. CGI’s Michaël van der Haven shared some ways forward
Data organization before OSDU – companies have to decide if they will organize and connect it before ingesting it, and whether to opt for an automated or manual method. Schlumberger’s Jamie Cruise outlined the options
What good research looks like – exactly the results you want, search multiple systems at once and have taxonomies you can reuse in other systems, said Lee Hatfield of Flare Solutions
UKCS Data Maturity – companies sit on a wide range. TLB’s Dave Mackinnon discussed the result
Bringing O&G data skills to new areas of the energy industry – Jess Kozman, Information Management Consultant, shared her insights
Public dashboards of OGA’s production data – Robert Swiergon, OGA Technical Data Manager, explained how it works
Farewell Speech by Ross Philo as CEO of Energisticsgiven at the SPDM meeting in November, with an unexpected departure of former colleagues
OPERATIONS
Work remotely with the help of a managed IT service provider (MSP) – how much an MSP can do to help businesses meet cybersecurity and productivity challenges. Scott Davidson, Managing Director of MSP ISN Solutions explains
Siemens and the “brutal truth” about IIOT – Industrial IoT projects rarely offer quick wins, require more than CEO support, and can fail if you insist on building your own software or getting feedback after a year. Some tips from Siemens
CYBER-SECURITY
Cyren is a better way to stop phishing emails – rather than trying to scan all messages for phishing before they arrive in an inbox, there are technologies that follow all the links in them to see where they lead
Will Colonial Pipeline motivate hackers to keep trying? Ransomware operators are learning from experience, as they learned during an attack on a Los Angeles hospital in 2016, that hospitals pay ransoms. We spoke to expert Paul Prudhomme
SMART CONTRACTS
Why blockchain is good for smart contracts – Blockchain is not the only technology we can use to enable smart contracts, but it generates momentum in the implementation of smart contract systems. Data Gumbo’s Andrew Bruce explains more
Smart contracts related to equipment operations – It is possible for oil and gas companies to have smart contracts that automatically trigger when certain equipment factors are met, using Kongsberg’s Kognitwin integrated with Data Gumbo’s smart grids
