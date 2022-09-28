Delphia launches an ecosystem of digital assets

Delphia, an investment platform bridging the worlds of traditional and decentralized finance to help people create wealth by investing their data, has launched its digital asset ecosystem (the Ecosystem).

The ecosystem brings new features to the company’s investment platform by offering users rewards for their contribution to the community, which will be instrumental in developing various investment strategies.

The creation of the Delphia digital asset ecosystem is the latest step taken by the Company to enable everyone to harness the economic value of data.

The ecosystem will launch with a utility token, Phi ($PHI), to provide ecosystem participants with a reward for being active members of the community and future contributors to the company’s dataset.

The integration of token rewards, coupled with Delphia’s dedication to data and cutting-edge investment algorithms, will enable the company to merge the worlds of traditional asset management and decentralized finance, creating a hybrid model spanning traditional and decentralized finance that levels the playing field between all categories of investors, from Main Street to Wall Street.

In order to earn PHI, members will participate in various signal-generating games that enhance the company’s data set, which is used to attract and identify new investment opportunities.

Andrew at a glance

Andrew Peek, CEO and Co-Founder of Delphia, said, “At Delphia, we are on a mission to increase investors’ access to the economic value created by our data, thereby increasing access to financial prosperity. Integrating the ecosystem into the Delphia asset management platform will allow us to further incentivize people to share their data and increase the overall value of data for those who invest with Delphia.

“The ecosystem, along with PHI, offers our investors what we believe is the best way to leverage their proprietary data and increase their returns.”

At launch, PHI can be earned through Delphia’s initial dataset, Consensus, where participants answer a series of questions about various consumer trends. The number of tokens earned will correlate with the skills of those who engage.

In the near future, PHIs owned by members of the ecosystem will give investors access to a wide range of exclusive features, such as early access to trading strategies and overall experience improvements in the application. More ways to earn tokens, as well as new rewards, will be announced in the coming months.

Peek added, “PHI and the ecosystem on which it is built will allow us to merge the worlds of traditional and decentralized finance in ways never before possible. Delphia is built around collective action – a core belief of the digital asset industry as a whole – that has made launching a token- and data-centric ecosystem the next logical step to bringing value to our investors.

“We are excited to work directly with our community to improve all aspects of the platform and provide investors with better access to the myriad of investment opportunities that can be derived from our collective data.”