Deloitte, AccessFintech partner on digital transformation

Deloitte and AccessFintech announce new strategic alliance to help financial institutions transform digitally

NEW YORK, December 14, 2021 – Deloitte and AccessFintech, a leading financial technology company evolving the financial industry’s operating model through collaborative workflow, have formed a strategic alliance to help large financial services organizations seeking to digitally transform their operations .

The alliance brings together Deloitte’s advisory and advisory services in the financial services industry with AccessFintech’s data management and workflow solution to help financial institutions overcome the challenges of legacy IT platforms, fragmented data and manual processes. The AccessFintech-Deloitte alliance can also help financial services companies in their work to meet regulatory obligations and build operational resilience to help reduce costs and risks.

AccessFintech’s offerings include Synergy DataLake, which enables the industry to share data and optimize operations through collaboration while helping financial services institutions expedite U.S. settlement of T + 1 transactions through faster access to data. AccessFintech’s Synergy Network improves data and workflow and supports operational transformation, through transaction lifecycle management and benchmarking across the financial ecosystem.

Dana Bronzene, Director, Deloitte Consulting LLP, said: “As financial institutions strive to transform and streamline their processes and operations, we are always looking to extend the innovative solutions we offer to our clients. AccessFintech’s Synergy network offers excellent capabilities to support such transitions with cost-effective and highly controlled process environments.

Bob walley, Director of Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory, Deloitte & Touche LLP, said: “Transformation of operations, technology activation, straight-through processing (STP) and exception-based work are driving the transformation agenda at many financial institutions. Our alliance with AccessFintech offers potential efficiencies for Deloitte clients as they prepare for expedited settlement, central securities depository (CSDR) regulation and the need to connect with counterparties.

Boaz Zilberman, Executive Vice President of Business Development at AccessFintech, said: “Deloitte’s position as a trusted advisor to leading financial institutions around the world and the understanding of the value we bring will allow us to support a wide range of companies in the industry seeking to digitally transform their operations while reducing costs and risks. “