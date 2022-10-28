Colin Yurcisin, CEO of Leveraged Mining, A Dotcom Magazine E…

Colin Yurcisin, CEO of Leveraged Mining, an exclusive interview with DotCom magazine

Colin Yurcisin, CEO of Leveraged Mining, joins other leaders, trailblazers and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine

An amazing and informative interview with Colin Yurcisin about bitcoin mining. An incredible entrepreneurial story! — Andy JacobSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 28, 2022 // — Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of Interviews, CEO of the magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight TV series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG and many more. Colin Yurcisin joins other executives selected by the DotCom Magazine editorial team to be interviewed on the trending show.

ABOUT MINING

Colin Yurcisin is the CEO of Leveraged Mining. Mr. Yurcisin has studied bitcoin extensively since March 2020 and provides bitcoin education to the masses via IG, Tiktok, and Youtube (over 1 million subscribers). Mr. Yurcisin is a successful serial entrepreneur and business owner (Leveraged Lifestyle (7 figure), Leveraged Investments (8 figure) and Leveraged Mining (7 figure).

Leveraged Mining optimizes Bitcoin Mining for clients interested in investing in their cutting-edge process. Bitcoin is powered by individual computers all over the world. Let’s work together to maintain and secure the public ledger. Leveraged Mining offers Immersion Cooling and Performance Tuning, and offers 2 amazing services to its customers: Hash Rate Packages and Ownership Packages

Bitcoin operates on a decentralized computer network or distributed ledger that tracks transactions in the cryptocurrency. As computers on the network verify and process transactions, new bitcoins are created or mined. These networked computers, or miners, process the transaction in exchange for payment in Bitcoin. Bitcoin mining is the process by which new bitcoins are brought into circulation. It is also how the network confirms new transactions and is an essential part of the maintenance and development of the blockchain ledger. “Mining” is performed using sophisticated hardware that solves an extremely complex mathematical computational problem. The first computer to find the solution to the problem receives the next block of bitcoins and the process begins again.

Colin Yurcisin and the team at Leveraged Mining have put together a compelling offer for those interested in participating in Bitcoin mining. An intriguing interview with one of the leaders of space.

Colin Yurcisin joins other top CEOs, Founders and Thought Leaders who have appeared on this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Colin Yurcisin discusses Leveraged Mining’s latest offerings, what sets the company apart from other companies, and shares his thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Colin Yurcisin joins other leaders building strong and compelling businesses who have been invited to participate in the exclusive series

Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine said, “Colin Yurcisin’s interview was amazing. The success of Leveraged Mining is a true testament to their team and staff. It was a real honor to have Colin Yurcisin in the video series.

Andy Jacob says, “DotCom Magazine’s goal is to provide the best that entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective fields. It takes incredible leadership to build a company like Leveraged Mining. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs around the world, and I’m extremely lucky to interview the best of the best. I always come back humbled by the number of talented people who build amazing businesses. As we travel the world looking for great entrepreneurs and businesses, it’s always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Colin Yurcisin who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe that entrepreneurs are the heart of the world. We believe this is a world where risk takers are to be praised, saluted and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and put in incredible effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Colin Yurcisin”.

Colin Yurcisin, CEO, Leveraged Mining, an interview with DotCom magazine