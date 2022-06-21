Cloudflare outage takes hundreds of websites offline

Hundreds of websites experienced widespread outages the morning after web infrastructure service provider Cloudflare encountered issues.

The list is long and includes tech giants like Discord, Medium, Coinbase, NordVPN, and Feedly, among others.

“Cloudflare is investigating widespread issues with our services and/or network,” Cloudflare wrote on its status page at 2:57 a.m. ET.

Soon after, the company released a series of Twitter posts confirming that his team was actively working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible.

The outage lasted about an hour, after which Cloudflare posted a blog post providing more information about the events that led to the service interruption.

“Today, June 21, 2022, Cloudflare experienced an outage that affected traffic in 19 of our data centers. This was caused by a change that was part of a long-term project to increase resilience in our busiest sites. »

The company also claimed responsibility for the outage, ruling out the involvement of malicious actors.

“We are very sorry for this outage. It was our error and not the result of any attack or malicious activity.

Additionally, the company said it “takes uptime very seriously” and “has identified several areas for improvement and will continue to work to uncover any other shortcomings that may cause a recurrence.”

These include the inclusion of Multi-Colo PoP (MCP) specific test and deployment procedures for change procedures and automation operations, an overhaul of the company’s routing advertisement, and various enhancements to automation.

“We are deeply sorry for the disruption to our customers and all users who were unable to access internet properties during the outage,” the blog post read.

“We have already started working on the changes outlined above and will continue our due diligence to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”