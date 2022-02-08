Canned Creations – FORAGE :: SRQ Magazine article by Brittany Mattie

Wish You Were Beer: Expedition of SRQ’s hyper-local breweries and artisan taprooms to open a flagship canned beer Through Brittany Mattie In restaurants

CAPITAL: Circus City English-style India Pale Ale; Intercoastal Amber Ale; Conch Republic Key Lime Wheat Ale; Hawaiian Lion Coconut Coffee Porter (not shown); Big Top Brewing Company, 975 Cattleman Rd., Sarasota, 941-371-2939, bigtopbrewing.com, @bigtopbrewco. CALUSA: The Florida Flavor Hoppy Pilsner (a collaboration with Sarasota lifestyle brand The Florida Flavor); Zote India Pale Ale; Dissonance Breakfast American Brown Ale; Quasimythical Double New England IPA (a collaboration with Sideward Brewing); Calusa Brewing, 5701 Derek Ave., Sarasota, 941-922-8150, calusabrewing.com, @calusabrewing. DARWIN: Cyan Spirulina Pineapple Sour; Circa 1926 Tangerine Wheat Ale (not pictured); Summadayze west coast style IPA; Darwin Brewing Co., 803 17th Ave. W, Bradenton, 941-747-1970, darwinbrewingco.com, @darwinbrewingco. MOTORIZATION: Pulp Friction Grapefruit IPA; Intellectual Property American IPA; VTwin Vienna Lager (not shown); 1014 9th St. W, Bradenton, 941-567-6218, motorworksbrewing.com, @motorworksbrewing. 99 BOTTLES: While visiting the Suncoast Brewery, be sure to stop by this southern neighborhood haven for a rotating selection of specially selected draft beers. The beauty of these 34 taps of ever-changing craft varieties is that if you can’t find what you’re looking for in the cans of the wall-to-wall selection of packaged takeout items, your draft beer of choice can be poured into a crowler (32 oz tall aluminum can) after being purged with CO2, then canned on-site by 99 Bottle’s beertenders using a clutch-operated crimper that does the job in about seconds. Pack your favorite Florida liquids on tap, take them to go, and open them wherever you like. 99 Bottles Taproom + Bottleshop, 1445 2nd St., Sarasota, 941-487-7874, 99bottles.net, @99bottles.sarasota.