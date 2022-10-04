CAA Magazine goes paperless and interactive

CAA North & East Ontario’s decision to go digital saves 48 million sheets of paper

We have gone digital! Enjoy an all-new CAA magazine with interactive experiences including videos, quizzes, and shareable content. By going paperless, CAA North and East Ontario is reducing the consumption of 48 million pieces of paper per year. Plus, we’ll now be posting new content regularly rather than quarterly – and you’ll get it ‘hot’ every two months with our new magazine newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

CAA Magazine is now a whole new online experience with videos, articles and content full of surprises. CAA North and East Ontario President and CEO Jeff Walker explains why we are taking this bold next step into the future for our members.

OTTAWA, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CAA North and East Ontario today announced the replacement of its print version of the venerable 108-year-old CAA magazine with an all-digital interactive experience.

The historic magazine, which has one of the highest circulations in Canada, is printed quarterly in regional versions by the federation’s eight CAA clubs. CAA North & East Ontario is the first club in Canada to completely replace its version of the title with a digital format.

The decision to adopt a paperless CAA magazine, which will feature videos, contests and shareable content, was made after careful consideration, said Jeff Walker, President and CEO of CAA North and East Ontario. .

“We looked at how our members consume information, where they go to get information and what they have to say about their environmental concerns. Offering a highly searchable and regularly updated digital magazine really fits into our club’s mandate to care for the environment now and for the future,” he said.

By going fully digital, CAA North & East Ontario is reducing paper consumption by 48 million sheets of paper. Since 2021, the club has been digital first in almost all communications and marketing, with a few exceptions.

As part of its environmental mandate, the club has undertaken emissions benchmarking, investing in hybrid and electric fleet vehicles, and has significantly reduced its office footprint by moving from its 2,800m² headquarters on Thurston Drive to a new headquarters at Lansdowne Park in downtown Ottawa.

“We’ve heard from a handful of members that they like CAA magazine in print. But as we look to the planet’s immediate future, we must take positive action to reduce CAA North and East Ontario’s impact on the environment. Creating a paperless CAA magazine is just one of the steps we are taking,” added Walker.

CAA magazine is available at magazine.caaneo.ca.

