BTS ‘latest Weverse magazine article casts shade over Hollywood music industry and ARMYs love it

Weverse Magazine published the last article titled B +, detailing BTS collaborations from the start, and writer Randy Suh has not mince words. The writer has cast a shadow over the Hollywood music industry for its patterns of ignored racism, deliberately avoiding meaningful conversations, the Asian Grammy artist’s snub and much more.

After the explosive success of Dynamite and Butter, BTS’s music has spread everywhere, drawing locals and millions of new fans. The B + This article gives new and old fans an overview of all of the K-pop supergroup’s musical partnerships and releases. While fans have always loved the Weverse magazine article, B + takes the cake to cast a subtle shadow over the traditional Hollywood music industry.

Weverse magazine’s latest BTS article, B +, is causing a stir among fans

On October 27, fan-artist platform Weverse published a new article on the history of BTS’s collaboration written by music editor Randy Suh. Graphic designer Paperworks (@paperxworks) designed the adorably illustrated timeline under the direction of visual director Jeon Yurim. As of 2014, the group has released 26 songs by collaborating with various artists.

The ARMYs applauded the article for “spilling the tea,” while giving them a brief history of collaborations in the pop industry. The writer then explained each of BTS’s music tracks with other artists and cast a subtle shadow over the big names in the Hollywood music industry.

At the start of the article, the writer recalls BTS’s Billboard Music Awards in 2017, back in the days of their wings. As the group has made waves on Twitter, YouTube and Billboard, with their four years of impressive discography, the writer says they’ve received a new artist treatment.

“BTS had already been active for almost four years when they appeared at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards (BBMA), but the US market acted as if the group were a new artist they were seeing for the first time. “

He also hasn’t forgotten the iconic and historic Grammy snub. Many fans were disappointed as they believed the Grammys only gave them a collaboration scene in English and not a performance for the song they were nominated for – Dynamite.

“The Grammys never seemed to give Asian group BTS the time of day, so it was a historic moment when they gave their very first performance at the awards show with Lil Nas X thanks to this collaboration. “

The article even captured minute details and jokes inside the fandom, making fans love it even more. Check out some fan reactions below:

"Publications like Billboard magazine, which were initially reluctant to report on the harmful hate speech directed at BTS, eventually published articles in solidarity with all the artists." – Weverse Magazine

HOW DO THEY KNOW EVERYTHING ?! WHO AMONG YALL IS A WEVERSE PUBLISHER, SHOW YOURSELF NOW

HA! Weverse Magazine throws punches, calls everyone out, and we love it!

weverse journalists always jump

This article weverse we have to give them some applause, they really came up to the western industry neck as it should

I had time to read the weverse article, it's literally * chef kiss *

Stan Weverse Magazine. I repeat. STAN WEVERS MAGAZINE

Meanwhile, BTS officially entered the 2022 Grammys. They submitted songs Butter, Permission to Dance and album TO BE for various categories.

