Britain’s top scuba diving magazine spotlights Munda in Western Province

Considered one of the UK’s leading scuba diving magazines, Scuba Diver Mag has just featured Munda in its latest online edition.

Scuba Diver Mag offers content for recreational divers, technical divers and also for freediving enthusiasts. It also reviews scuba gear and offers comprehensive guides to the best scuba destinations around the world.

“Did you miss the Solomon Islands?! Borders are now open,” the headline read.

“Dive Munda is ready for your visit,” the article wrote.

“The day has finally arrived and we are all super excited!

“The borders are finally open after almost 28 months and you can now travel to the Solomon Islands without restriction (if you are vaccinated of course and bring your negative PCR test.

“Now we only need YOU!”

“We are rebuilding, Belinda is back and every visitor will now make a huge difference to the Solomon Islands, our local communities, our tourism sector and our Dive Munda diving team and the young people we trained during the lockdown. Consider moving Dive Munda to the top of your list!

“No more need to be a bucket list item!” reads the article.

The article highlights the fact that there are at least 50 dive sites to choose from within 50 minutes of Munda.

“WWII ships and planes, hard corals to die for, soft corals galore, sharks (hammerhead season starts soon!) A macro photographers dream, beaches, sunsets, sunrises sunshine, amazing smiles, amazing people and some of the best local fruit in the world!”

The Solomon Islands are only a 3 hour flight from Brisbane, then a short local flight takes you to Magical Munda within 3 hours of arrival. A direct flight from Brisbane to Munda could resume as soon as the number of visitors increases!

