Bradenton Farmers Markets – Living Bradenton :: SRQ Magazine Article by Chloe Cuyler

A hidden and little-known treasure of Florida’s Gulf Coast. Downtown Bradenton and the coastal areas are full of things to do and places to visit, including beaches, shops, museums and galleries. But let’s not forget the Farmers’ Markets, a gathering where community members can come together and support local small businesses and farms while getting an assortment of organic groceries and original, handmade products. Here are the ones to stop this season.

Bradenton Town Center Public Market

Open October through May, this shopping and music event takes place on Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Visitors can expect an exciting environment filled with fresh produce, hot coffees, desserts, handmade chocolates, jewelry, candles, soaps and fresh cut flowers. And on nearby Fourth Avenue West, patrons can enjoy art, crafts, and live music, as Mainly Art hosts its weekly gathering of local artisans and artists exhibiting and selling their work. Parking is free and, because leashed dogs are allowed, bring your adorable furry baby and make it a Saturday morning outing for the whole family.

101 Old Main St., Bradenton, 941-932-9439, bradentonpublicmarket.com, @bradentonpublicmarket.

Gamble Creek Farms Farmer’s Market

Open five days a week (Wednesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.), this market is a little corner of paradise for lovers of the earth. Gamble Creek Farm is all about sustainability and a clean lifestyle. For this reason, the market only offers the freshest, locally grown and 100% organic produce. Shoppers can choose from a wide range of products including baked goods, plants, and even meat and seafood. Gamble Creek Farms Farm Market, being an indoor market, also offers visitors the luxury of air conditioning. while they shop, a welcome feature to combat the inevitable Florida heat.

14950 Golf Course Rd., Parrish, 941-548-4805, gamblecreekfarms.com, @gamblecreekfarms.

Beach market at Coquina beach

If the sand between your toes and the sea breeze tickling your nose weren’t enough of a reason to head to the beach, this market certainly is. The Coquina Beach Beach Market is a weekly outdoor market that runs from December to March on Wednesdays and Sundays, April to July on Wednesdays and Fridays and after a brief closure, reopens for its next season every Sunday November. Each market is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., regardless of the day of the week. Overlooking the island’s beautiful beach, this market is home to vendors selling handbags, jewelry, pottery, as well as health and beauty products. And although dogs are not allowed in the park, the market is accessible to wheelchairs and strollers.

2650 Gulf Dr., S. Bradenton Beach, 941-518-4431, @beachmarketatcoquinabeach.

Anna Maria Farmer’s Market at City Pier Park

Every Tuesday from October through May, the town of Anna Maria hosts a small farmers’ market on the waterfront City Pier Park, on the corner of Pine Avenue and South Bay Blvd. Baskets and bins of fresh Southwest Florida produce are always available, along with local baked goods, jams, honey, gourmet foods and more. The opening hours of the market are from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

103 N Bay Blvd., Anna Maria, 941-708-6130 ext 121, cityofannamaria.com.