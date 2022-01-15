Boots sorry for magazine article suggesting ‘misleading’ things about transgender people

Boots has apologized for posting “misleading suggestions” that people who identify as transgender are more likely to attempt suicide if not addressed using their “preferred” personal pronouns.

In a recent edition of the retailer’s Health & Beauty magazine, LGBTQ+ podcaster James Barr wrote, “Not everyone identifies as ‘he’ or ‘she’.

‘Some people…might prefer “they/them” pronouns.’

Boots has apologized for posting ‘misleading suggestions’ about people who identify as transgender (file photo used)

James Barr wrote that ‘trans and non-binary people were 50% less likely to try to end their lives when those around them used their correct pronouns’ (file photo)

He added: “A recent study found that trans and [gender] non-binary people were 50% less likely to try to end their lives when those around them used their correct pronouns.

Boots said: “We apologize for any misleading suggestions following this article.”

Stephanie Davies-Arai, from watchdog group Transgender Trend, said: “Lobbying organizations have been getting the message out… that a child who is not affirmed as being of the opposite sex is more likely to attempt suicide, based on no evidence.”

The Trevor Project in the United States, which conducted the investigation, stood by its findings.