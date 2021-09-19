Bella Vista featured in vintage magazines

BELLA VISTA – The Linebarger Brothers, who opened the Bella Vista Summer Resort in 1917, struggled to keep the resort running in the 1940s, so they contacted East Coast magazines to be included whenever articles were published on trips to the Ozarks.

Fun in the Sun magazine began appearing in New York with volume 1, number 1, dated August-September 1946. It was advertised as “Vacationland’s new intimate magazine”.

It is not known how long this post survived, but this first issue contained an article titled “Wonderland Cave, Bella Vista, Ark.” The article included a photo of the cave, which was opened as an underground nightclub in 1930, and a photo of the Sunset Hotel, which opened in 1929. The 2½ page article also talked about other aspects of Bella. Vista. One paragraph reads: “The climate is perfect in Bella Vista. Over the past decade, the average temperature for June, July, and August has been 76 degrees, recorded by the US Weather Bureau in Bentonville, Arkansas. It is necessary to sleep under blankets. the night. Another good feature of the climate is that there are no mosquitoes.

Holiday magazine was an American travel magazine published from 1946 to 1977. Originally published by the Curtis Publishing Company in Philadelphia, Holiday’s circulation reached over one million subscribers at its peak. Its August 1951 issue featured a 13-page article titled “The Friendly Ozarks.” There was no mention of Bella Vista in the text of this article, but an artist rendering of a band performing in Wonderland Cave was included. The caption read, “Bella Vista, Ark., Has a unique nightclub in a spacious limestone cave 500 feet underground.” (This was just a slight exaggeration in the advertising of the cave owners, as visitors entered the cave by descending a flight of stairs, then walking about 300 feet on a fairly flat path to the dance floor.)

In 1940 Frederick Simpich, then associate editor of National Geographic magazine published in Washington, DC, and Mrs. Simpich were in Bella Vista, staying several weeks at the Sunset Hotel. On June 25, 1940, the Linebarger Brothers’ issue of The Bella Vista Breezes reported: “Simpich combed through the Ozarks for material for an upcoming article on the Missouri and Arkansas Ozarks that will be published by his magazine. Accompanying Simpich’s return to Washington, there were several photos, with a decidedly Ozark flavor, taken by Miss Lillian Green, Bella Vista’s private secretary to the executive and quintessential hidden camera artist. “

The July 9, 1940 issue of The Breezes reported that Simpich and BA Stewart, photographer for the magazine, “arrived in Bella Vista on Friday evening to get the photos needed for an article on the Ozark area, scheduled for publication in Geographic. in a year. . A number of snapshots were taken of the interior of the Wonderland cave on Saturday evening as the dancing was in progress. “

However, the article was not published until the May 1943 issue of National Geographic. It was a long article, titled “Land of a Million Smiles,” which spanned from page 589 to page 623, but contained only one sentence about Bella Vista, on page 612: “On State Road 100, out of Bentonville, is Bella Vista, a popular lakeside resort.” The only photo of the Bella Vista area that was included was from Hay Bluffs, located just north of the current intersection of US 71 and Wellington Road and was featured in the May 19, 2021 issue of Weekly Vista.

