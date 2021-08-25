Bayer brings digital ophthalmology to Lebanon through its Alleye home monitoring sponsorship program

As the way we receive health care moves more and more online, Bayer Middle East seeks to use digital health to provide better eye care to local patients and support physicians through the launch of the sponsorship program of Alleye home monitoring.

Dr Samer Al Faqih, Managing Director and Head of Commercial Area at Bayer Levant, explains how Bayer is innovating in virtual care.

What is Alleye and how will it improve the patient experience?

“Alleye” is a mobile medical software application that can detect and characterize visual distortion in patients with retinal diseases such as age-related macular degeneration, far moderate or severe visual impairment, or blindness. What makes it such a revelation in terms of eye care is that patients can now check their condition on their own at home and it is also very user friendly and simple to navigate. Patients will be able to send their visual scan results to their ophthalmologist who, in turn, will analyze their results to determine if the patient’s condition is stable or if it has improved or progressed in a way that requires intervention. .

In short, Alleye means that patients can manage their condition from the security of their home, giving them the peace of mind they need.

What is the current landscape in terms of retinal disease and eye care in Lebanon and the region?

As we all know, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused massive disruption in the healthcare industry, forcing professionals to re-examine the traditional model of face-to-face patient-physician care. He also highlighted the need to integrate new models of digital health solutions in ophthalmology, such as home monitoring, to meet this challenge.

Diabetic retinopathy, a complication of diabetes, is the leading cause of preventable blindness in adults. A recent study also showed that 24.6% of type 2 diabetic patients in Lebanon suffered from diabetic retinopathy and diabetics with more severe diabetic retinopathy presented late to ophthalmology clinics.

In addition, it is estimated that diabetes as a disease will become even more prevalent than in the region over the next two decades, with data from the International Diabetes Federation’s Diabetes Atlas revealing that cases of diabetes in the Middle- East are expected to increase by 110%. by 2045.

In terms of eye care, there is really nothing like Alleye in Lebanon or the region, so it will be a revolutionary tool to help meet the needs of patients and physicians for disease management.

How will the program help in this regard?

The sponsorship program allows ophthalmologists from partner hospitals across Lebanon to keep a regular track of the vision of their patients with retinal diseases, with the aim of limiting deterioration related to diabetes and aging as well as optimizing visits. ophthalmologists in person. In addition, ophthalmologists will also be able to use Alleye to observe the condition of their patients, monitor disease progression and distribute needs more narrowly than ever before.

Another huge benefit of Alleye, and of this program in particular, is that it will also help us detect early signs of the disease before the patient really realizes it, giving us a chance to prevent further disease. long-term and irreversible damage. A recent study showed that Alleye can detect the progression of macular disease with an accuracy of 93.8% and a false alarm rate of only 6.1%, which means that the false alarm rates for the detection of progression of macular disease via home monitoring are low.

