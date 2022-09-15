Battle Network Legacy Collection features online battles and token trading

Capcom revealed many small updates for its games during Capcom’s online program for Tokyo Game Show 2022, and one of the briefest but most exciting updates was for Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection. Game Director Masakazu Eguchi (aka Mr. Famous) has come forward to confirm that online features will be included for every game of Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, including online battles and token trading. Additionally, a voice-acting 3D rendition of MegaMan.EXE will greet players at the game selection screen, and “it will behave similar to the series’ PET screen with various reactions depending on your play style. and control”.

Full, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection contains 10 games: 1, 2, 3 Blue and 3 White, 4 Blue Moon and 4 Red Sun, 5 Team Colonel and 5 Team Protomanand 6 Cybeast Gregar and 6 Cybeast Falzar. All of those particular games originally released on the Game Boy Advance, where the multiplayer functionality happened via a link cable. Online gaming is therefore a great modern addition to these games. Additionally, today’s video confirms that you can toggle the collection’s “High Image Quality Filter” on and off, which means you can choose whether or not you want to see the original pixel art or images. smoothed.

These ads are spotted at 23:27 in the video below, but Capcom also has a announcement page.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam sometime in 2023 – now with online battles and token swaps. As previously announced, it will be released in two volumes, but it will be possible to buy them together on Switch and PS4.