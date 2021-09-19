(AUDIO) HUMBOLDT HOLDING UP: Recent article from GQ magazine, topic Richard Evans on the back-to-earth movement, stained glass and why he’s still a hippie idealist | Lost Coast Outpost

(AUDIO) Richard Evans Holds Up

Richard Evans, still a dreamer

Last week, Humboldt featured prominently in a lengthy GQ Magazine article – for something other than weed, if you can believe it! The room, “The latest glimpses of endangered hippie utopias in California, introduces the reader to some of the aging and forgotten communities manifested by the generation of idealists associated with what is today called the return to the land.

These days, Richard Evans, one of the subjects of the article, has settled in the booming metropolis of Eureka, but in the early 1970s he and his cohorts fled the Bay Area. for a more idyllic and communal existence in the countryside on a property located in the distance. threw south of Humboldt. In this week’s episode of Humboldt Holding Up – Locomotive’s Always Idealistic Podcast – Evans shares with us his memories of his homecoming days. Topics include:

A discussion of what individuals were looking for who found themselves swept behind their backs to earth movement

Evans’ involvement in the March on Washington and gay liberation activism in the 1960s

his journey to Humboldt in search of land and subsequent countries living in Ettersburg and Alderpoint

His time as an adventurous stained glass artist

The struggles of being a black gay man in rural SoHum

Evans was part of the team that designed this stained glass front door that once welcomed visitors to a California state building in San Francisco

Click on the audio player above to listen to Evans' chat with the Outpost's Stephanie McGeary and Andrew Goff

