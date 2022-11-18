ARTICLE :: SRQ magazine article by Kevin Allen

Spend five minutes with Clio Padilla-Flores, and one truth becomes immediately, very clear: this woman is a badass. As bar manager for two of downtown Sarasota’s most celebrated dining venues – Sage and Bijou Garden Cafe – Padilla-Flores, 34, is responsible for creating bar programs that perfectly complement two constantly evolution.

SRQ Magazine was invited to observe part of the creative process as she collaborated with her bar staff, taking inspiration from celebrity chef Christopher Covelli’s fall menu, to create a fall cocktail menu. Sage and Bijou close for three weeks each September, giving restaurant staff the opportunity to refine their recipes and processes. Covelli travels, gains culinary inspiration, and as soon as the seasonal menu is set, Padilla-Flores gets to work in her lab, which also happens to be the stylish Sage Bar. It’s a charming and welcoming bar with heavy stools and adorned with a signature convex mirror in the middle. Everything contributes to creating a speakeasy atmosphere in this historic building dating from 1926 and which once housed the Sarasota weather. Seeking to demonstrate how an original cocktail comes to life, Padilla-Flores walked through every step of the process. The result was a beetroot-infused mezcal cocktail with tarragon syrup, walnut liqueur, and saline. Its deep red hues are as bold and daring as its flavor.

“We named it ‘Unbeetable’,” she says. “It turned out earthy and the tarragon brightens it up with its herbaceousness while the walnut gives it a bit more depth.” But to understand how this cocktail was born, it helps to know the origin story of Padilla-Flores.

Born in Mexico, Padilla-Flores lived there until she was seven years old. She arrived with her family speaking almost no English and luckily had a teacher at Tuttle Elementary, Mrs. Gray, whom Padilla-Flores describes as “great” and partly credits her teaching English. She grew up partly in Newtown, then in Poinsettia Park near Lockwood Ridge and 17th Street, eventually graduating from Booker High School. “There were hardly any Latinos (in Sarasota) at that time,” she says. “It was the mid-90s. Publix had, like, two shelves of ethnic food. I think we were among the first big waves of Latinos to come to Sarasota and bring that culture.

Before Padilla-Flores became one of Sarasota’s most exciting mixologists, she spent her days putting out fires. Literally. After spending about two years as a firefighter, she realized the job wasn’t quite right for her and decided to take a risk and pursue a budding passion for creating craft cocktails. Her interest in cocktails started with the basics – a daiquiri here, a margarita there – and it blossomed into a love for mixed drinks that went beyond just vodka soda, rum and coke or coke. gin and tonic. “My friends always called me the candle,” says Padilla-Flores. “I like to drink good tequilas and good whiskeys – things that have real flavor.”

But his love for real craft cocktails? It goes back to his Mexican roots and his favorite spirit, mezcal. “It had so much flavor,” she says, recalling the first time she tried it. “It was so complex and there was so much depth. It was vegetal but earthy and then it smelled a bit like leather. I remember it took me back to when I was a kid in Mexico.

During her firefighting days in January 2017, Padilla-Flores started working at Sarasota’s downtown lounge bar, Pangea Alchemy Lab, “kind of like a hobby,” she says. There she learned from Pangea owner and head bartender Brad Coburn. “Working with Brad is where that love of the craft and creating cocktails from scratch was born,” she says. “You have to work your way up to be a bartender there, and you have to learn all of those things before you can do it. Learning all this made me even more passionate. Coburn recalls that Padilla-Flores’ creativity and professionalism immediately stood out.

“She has fitted into the team really well, even with the lack of experience,” Coburn said. “She was thirsty for knowledge and wanted to learn, which is kind of the hardest thing, isn’t it? You can’t really teach people to be thirsty for knowledge or to experiment and have fun At Pangea, Padilla-Flores learned the basics of cocktail making, and from there it was time to put her own spin on it, and what started as a hobby soon turned into a passion. “Obsession, rather,” admits Padilla-Flores.

Fast forward to June 2019, Padilla-Flores joined Sage six months into its existence and went to work with Covelli, now a staple of the Sarasota culinary scene and national credibility with a recent Food Network to boot. Last year, Covelli added Bijou Garden Cafe to its list, taking on a downtown fine dining establishment which has been delighting customers since 1986 at its restored 1920s gas station.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, bar traffic slowed significantly, but not Padilla-Flores. She has spent time training with online courses in molecular gastronomy. “I was learning spherification, emulsification, infusions, candy, popsicles,” she says. But most of that was food-related, so Padilla-Flores had to adapt and extrapolate to bring those ideas to the bar’s program. “I just kept reading and looking at recipes and stuff and thinking, ‘Oh, if I changed the flavors of these from carrot to whiskey, then that would be great on this cocktail.

As a female minority living in the South and working in a traditionally male-dominated profession, Padilla-Flores has faced her share of bigotry. The occasional customer will ask her about the ingredients of certain cocktails or offer her unsolicited advice on how to do her job, which her male colleagues have not faced. She feels responsible, however, to carry forward the opportunities that have been presented to her and to be a role model. “It shows other women of color that you can do it,” she says. “I just say, ‘Put your head down and get the job done,’ and if you get recognition for your hard work, good things will happen. And I’m going to make sure women of color and people of color know they can do it too, and there are people here who will support them.

So that brings us to the unmissable, which features on Sage’s fall cocktail menu and is suggested as a pairing with bison chop with Jerusalem artichoke puree, Szechuan carrots and roasted mushrooms.

The story of Unbeetable’s birth is the story of Clio itself. It starts with a simple love of cocktails, which has become a passion, which has evolved into an obsession. Add a relentless self-determination and a willingness to learn all she can about flavors – sweet and savory – and how they complement each other. Combine that with her love of mezcal and the pride she takes in being an immigrant, a Sarasotan through and through who isn’t afraid to take risks and make bold moves.

“Clio, like me and the rest of the team, is never satisfied with basic ingredients,” says Covelli. “She looks for the best possible way to complement our menus and she always brings her best to the table. She inspires our team and has taught us all to be authentically ourselves. She listens to our hosts and their preferences, but she stays true to herself.

Covelli is proud of its team for its communication and collaboration, and its ability to listen to each other without criticism. In other words, he builds an environment where artists like Padilla-Flores are free to grow and cultivate their voices – whether on a plate or in a glass served with a sprig of tarragon garnish. “We need to be healthy, consistent and confident in our approach, and never forget that in our industry there is always more than meets the eye,” says Covelli.

That’s certainly true of his bar manager, who sees a greater opportunity to be part of a movement here. “I want to be known for creating great cocktails,” she says. “And I want Sarasota to be known for having amazing craft cocktails, just like San Francisco, LA, New York.” It could happen. All it takes are some more badass like Clio.