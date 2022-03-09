Argos digital store-in-store concept reaches 400 outlets -Toy World Magazine

Sainsbury’s has now opened 400 stores in digital Argos format, meaning half of all Argos branches are in its supermarkets.



The 400th Argos store within a store is now operational. The new Argos digital store, located in Sainsbury’s Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, follows the opening of two similar stores in Belfast and Waltham Cross earlier this week. The latest opening means more than half of all Argos stores are now in Sainsbury’s branches, allowing shoppers to pick up a wide variety of general merchandise purchases as they shop.

Sainsbury’s has revealed that 90% of Argos purchases now start online, with customers able to opt for expedited delivery or in-store collection. In Argos digital format stores, customers can also use tablets in a digital [email protected] area to select goods and place orders.

“This is a fantastic milestone for us and shows how we continue to invest in our business to improve the availability of high value Argos products to customers,” said Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s property manager. Internet retail. “It’s amazing how far we’ve come since our first Argos store opened in a Sainsbury’s in 2015. We know our customers have appreciated the added flexibility and convenience that these stores have offered ever since.”

When Sainsbury’s bought Argos in 2016, there were 22 digital Argos branches in its supermarkets. The retailer said its longer-term strategy, as set out in November 2020, is to maintain around 100 stand-alone Argos branches, with the remainder located in Sainsbury’s branches. This would mean the closure of 420 Argos stand-alone branches since November 2020.

Argos now sells over 60,000 products in stores, online and on mobile and says it is the third most visited website in the UK.

Sainsbury’s latest full-year trading results revealed that sales of Argos toys, household goods and other non-food goods fell 16% year-on-year. The group said this was due to comparisons with a “good performance” during the previous Christmas lockdown, as well as a decision by the company to offer fewer discounts. The retailer said global supply chain issues have also affected the availability of some products.