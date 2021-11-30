An online accompaniment to CDM # 5 – The Truth Zine.

The theme for this month’s DIY zine is “truth” and this month we have contributions from guest curators: Aly & AJ, Blackstarkids, Justine Skye, Lydia Night / The Regrettes and Savannah Lee Smith.

Exclusively for this printed zine, each guest curator has assembled two pages relating to what the truth means to them.

+ Thanks to Wyatt Knowles for designing this month’s zine cover!

Here’s a quick look at our curators this month:

ALY & AJ

Sister pop duo Aly & AJ to release Deluxe Edition of their fourth studio album “A touch of rhythm puts you on your feet and then takes you out into the sun” early next year. The duo will also be going on tour next year, so be sure to catch them!

BLACK STARKIDS

The group made their debut in Kansas City when they all met around the age of 16. The group is made up of The Babe Gabe, TyFaizon and Deiondre. Their latest video “I HATE TO BE IN LOVE” shows all the reasons we love them …

JUSTINE SKY

Brooklyn-born artist Justine Skye signed to her first label at just 17, and now at 26, her third studio album ‘Space-time’ (which is produced by Timbaland) is its own description “bad manual bitch.”

Speaking on the album, Skye says: “My story and my sound finally come together. I have never been so vulnerable or candid as on this album. I really put everything in place, I have fun, I say shit and I am me.

LYDIA’S NIGHT / THE REGRETS

The Los Angeles-based band started music school as a teenager. Now their latest single ‘On Monday‘is inspired and written during last year’s pandemic lockdown, and features a trippy video set at a prom.

Singer Lydia Night shares the video: “The video features ‘Joy’ – a creepy pink character depicting the false image of her ‘perfect and ideal self’ who started taunting me and I think of a lot of people in college. She will be a permanent character and theme in the movie. music to come We had a blast doing it with some of our best friends.

Savannah LEE SMITH

Savannah Lee Smith is one of the latest stars on the HBO reboot show, ‘Gossip Girl’. Smith portrayed Monet De Haan running the school and we discussed all things’Gossip Girl’, and got the whole truth and nothing but the truth in our quick Q&A.

Order the DIY zine of the month here or below: