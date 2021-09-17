Album review: E.VAX – S / T

E.VAX (Evan Mât) Photo courtesy of E.VAX

It’s been a fantastic month for RATATAT fans, even without the band’s album. Mike Stroud released an album in mid-August under his alias KUNZITE alongside Agustin White of Abuela. Now, a month later, Evan Mast is releasing an eponymous solo album under his alias E.VAX.

The E.VAX project started over two decades ago when Mast was in college. This album builds on his musical history, which began in college when he made music using a synth and a four-track, influenced by electronic artists of the time. Since then, RATATAT has taken him around the world and he has been heavily involved in the musical creation of other artists such as Kid Cudi and Kanye West.

This album is a lot less bombastic than a lot of the work he’s done with other people. Songs like “Anything At All” focus on that with its slow, cascading strings and heavily processed vocals. Other songs bring to the fore psychedelic indie rock with electronic elements, but with less volume and energy.

E.VAX has more of a relaxed, summery feel, even at times allowing the listener to imagine that it is somewhere on a tropical island. He’s smooth and has just enough of the guitars RATATAT fans are familiar with, while exploring more subtle electronic and rock influences. It’s a new way to experience this brand of psychedelic rock influenced by electronics, without experiencing something totally different. Get your copy in various formats here.

