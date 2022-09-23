Air Force upgrades digital modernization strategy to “as a service” model

The Department of the Air Force’s (DAF) Enterprise IT-as-a-Service (EITaaS) Core Infrastructure Modernization (BIM) procurement said it will evolve its strategy digital modernization to an “as a service” model that will integrate network, end-user services and IT. platforms.

According to a announcement by technology company Lumen, which will collaborate with the DAF on BIM, the transition will take place through three contracts which are expected to be awarded before the end of 2024.

“Lumen’s capabilities as a global network provider and our deep expertise serving the Department of Defense positions us to achieve the objectives of this program,” the company explained.

“The Lumen Platform is the result of bringing together all of our network assets, cloud and edge connectivity, security and collaboration solutions to deliver the fastest and most secure platform for applications and next-gen data.”

From a technical perspective, the scope of BIM covers many areas beyond the host tenant, including base-scale infrastructure, Internet Service Provider (ISP), service provider in line (OSP) and wireless services.

“Lumen recommends that the program consider all tenants at the grassroots to realize true economies of scale, significantly improve implementation efficiency, and reduce costs.”

The tech company also said it believes the project will maximize service coverage, increase physical security and serve formal and unofficial business services such as housing and support services.

“Lumen sees an opportunity to leverage its expertise serving defense agencies and as a global solutions provider to deliver strategic recommendations to Air Force decision makers to achieve these goals,” wrote the society.

Additionally, Lumen said it will work with the DAF on a Contractor Owned/Contractor Operated (COCO) model to define a clear transfer of equipment to government ownership at nominal or no cost. for the government.

“The COCO model places the total cost allocation on qualified vendors who understand service contracts and how to operate in this environment,” Lumen wrote.

“With clearly defined purpose statements and incentivizing service level agreements, a COCO model approach will meet DAF requirements while driving continuous innovation.”

The DAF partnership comes months after Lumen uncovered a probable state-sponsored information theft operation targeting SOHO workers.