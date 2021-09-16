A very, very crypto insider trading scandal

The crime scene ?

Photo: Konstantin Sergeyev

The new world of crypto is experiencing a new kind of insider trading scandal. A 31-year-old Brooklynite named Nate Chastain was besieged this week by an angry mob of pixelated cartoon characters and weird monkey avatars claiming he used unfair practices to purchase cheap digital art and sell it high. Chastain, an executive with the largest non-fungible token exchange (or NFT), is said to have led the market he administered in the ultra-buzzing and stupidly world of secure digital art on the blockchain. As of Thursday evening, he was unemployed and potentially faced with legal issues.

Chastain resigned Thursday as product manager at OpenSea.io, a sort of online gallery-auction house for NFT. Art-themed NFT sales at OpenSea – by far the biggest player in the space – have exploded this year, topping more than $ 1 billion in transaction volume last month. If, for example, you’re looking to spend $ 18,000 or more on an image of a bored monkey to use as a Twitter avatar, OpenSea is the place to go. But the rapidly developing scandal around Chastain’s apparent actions has deteriorated the relationship between crypto-art enthusiasts and the platform they use as a hub.

“It is unethical for him to make the front page headlines, exchanging important private information. I made a few messages saying not to rush to judge, but the official OpenSea statement confirms this has happened, ”a passing crypto investor Maxi beanie said Intelligencer. “Other than that,” he added, “I would say Nate is a nice guy.”

The problems started for Chastain and OpenSea with a Tweeter posted by a pseudonymous Twitter user (represented, of course, by an NFT):

Hey @opensea why does it appear @natchastain Has a few secret wallets that seem to buy your front page drops before they’re listed, then sell them shortly after the hype for profit peaks, then send them back to his main wallet with his punk on it? – Zuwu🟩 👻🎃🦇 (@ZuwuTV) September 14, 2021

Put simply, Zuwu was observing that blockchain data – where all transactions are visible – showed that a wallet associated with Chastain’s avatar was buying specific NFTs just before they were promoted on OpenSea’s main page and then them. was selling on the surge in prices that tended to follow. The tweet immediately exploded into the, of course, extremely online world of NFT enthusiasts, where Chastain was known as an active and friendly participant. In the hours that followed, OpenSea all but confirmed Chastain’s violation, calling it “incredibly disappointing.” On Thursday, Chastain appeared to have resigned, updating his Twitter profile to “Past: @opensea”. OpenSea CEO Devin Finzer announced Thursday afternoon that “we have asked for and accepted” the resignation of an anonymous employee who had violated the company’s standards of behavior.

For the crypto world, this kind of claim couldn’t have come at a worse time. The Biden administration has not regretted its intention to curb the explosive growth of the industry, even writing new rules in the $ 1 trillion stimulus package that, if the bill is enacted, would regulate much more. closely many actors. Gary Gensler, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, made no secret of his mission to tame the industry, telling Intelligencer, “Everything we are doing to provide more investor protection in this Wild West market. crypto, I think, has its advantages. . “The era of unsupervised growth in crypto markets appears to be drawing to a close – and the Chastain saga can be seen as an example of what worried future regulators.

“This type of activity is unfortunately going to cause people to trust the crypto markets less and give regulators more ammunition to want to regulate,” said Robert G. Heim, partner at Tarter Krinsky & Drogin, a New York – based law firm that serves clients in the crypto industry.

Chastain’s twitter profile.

Photo: @ natechastain / Twitter

Chastain was an engaged member of the frenetic and ongoing conversation around NFT on Twitter. Over the course of an average day, he weighed in several times in response to questions and complaints about OpenSea. While his own Twitter avatar Depicts him as some sort of blue haired pirate, he’s actually a product of America’s most selective educational institutions, most notably the Phillips Exeter Academy – where he received an award for his poetry – and Harvard. An old Facebook post suggests he was no stranger to extreme wealth. “Celebrate my 21st birthday in Saint-Barth. I just got back from Governeur Beach (now mainly Roman Abramovich’s pool), Shell Beach and Do Brazil, ”he wrote at the time.

From there, according to his Facebook page, he worked as a comedy writer, first to Crazy magazine, then to The Onion. The skill he honed in finding relevant humor in the frustration of people kicked off his path to crypto, he said on the podcast. The defiant, according to a partial transcript: “I think it’s been helpful to start on this wavelength of frustration, because I think a great strength for a product manager is being able to empathize with the user by using your product and understanding what causes it their pain. He then joined ConsenSys, another crypto company, as a product manager from 2018 until February, but “there were no issues with his job during his time at ConsenSys,” the spokesperson said. Elo Giminez.

No law enforcement authority has accused Chastain of doing anything wrong, and he has not tried to publicly explain what happened. (He did not respond to Intelligencer’s requests for his side of the story.) But it’s at least possible that he’s in legal danger. Although the SEC has not determined that NFTs fall within the definition of a security under a 1933 statute, Gensler could try to argue that this amounted to securities fraud and bring a civil action against him, said Heim. But even if the SEC decides not to make this case, other federal agencies may want to look into Chastain’s situation. “The DOJ could potentially look at this from the perspective of a wire fraud case,” Heim said.

Every day, crypto looks less and less like a world without rules.