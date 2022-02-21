A Porterville woman appears to be on the cover of Inked magazine | Pictures

A former Porterville woman entered a cover girl contest and is asking the community to help take her to the next level.

Megan Borba, a registered nurse working at Visalia, recently entered Inked Magazine’s Cover Girl 2022 contest.

“I managed to get selected to compete in the contest, Top 15, Top 10 and now I’m in the Top 5,” Borba said. “Entrants from across the country compete to win the grand prize which must be a Cover Girl Inked Magazine 2022, a photo shoot by Inked Magazine for a two-page photo series and (win) a cash prize of 25,000 $.”

Born and raised in Porterville, Borba graduated from Monache High School in 2004. She is a graduate of Porterville College’s Registered Professional Nurse program and West Hills College’s Registered Nurse program. She is now a registered nurse working at the Hospice de Visalia.

“I’m proud to represent Porterville and the Central Valley on this journey,” Borba said. “It’s a cool experience to go this far in something where so many women have come in and been represented. It’s so awesome because to be honest, I didn’t really think I would go this far.

Borba’s fascination with tattoos began at his 2-year-old son’s father’s tattoo shop in Pismo.

“Over the years it has become a part of me,” she said. “I now have two sleeves but every little tattoo tells a story. So when I saw the contest I decided to enter. It’s a cool experience to go this far in something where so many women entered.

Her favorite tattoo, she says, is the names of her three sons, which are imprinted on her back.

“Jayden, Jaxon and Jesse. They are my world, my reason for living, all my heart and soul,” she said. “I couldn’t imagine life without them.”

Borba now stands up for men, women and children who have been abused.

“I want them all to know that they are strong, important and above all beautiful, just the way they are,” Borba said.

And if she wins, her plan is to place a down payment on a house for her and her children.

“I was raised by a single mother and never had a stable place to live while I was growing up,” Borba said. “I want my boys to have a place they know they can always call home, a place to hold all of our memories and our love.”

The competition involves the public voting for a candidate to progress through the rounds. And Borba only has a few days to climb to the top spot and qualify for the semi-finals.

The public can vote for free once a day via Facebook’s social media site. Additional votes can be purchased at $1 each. And all votes must be received by 7 p.m. Thursday to make it through to the semifinals.

To visit https://cover.inkedmag.com/2022/megan-borba for a free daily vote.