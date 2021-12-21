A likeable CEO featured in an Authority magazine article titled â€œ5 Things I Want Someone To Tell Me Before I Become a Founderâ€; The magazine reaches over 90 million monthly visitors

The interview includes an overview of why these 5 things are important and could rule out costly mistakes, as management continues to expand Fan Pass service offerings.

CAMPBELL, Calif., December 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – via NewMediaWire – Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the â€œCompanyâ€), a mobile technology and marketing company, is pleased to announce that the CEO of the Company has been featured in an article published by Authority Magazine. The article, featuring Friendable CEO and Founder Robert A. Rositano Jr., delves into the minds of a founder and executive, and in particular discusses how the artist platform live Friendable Fan Pass is revolutionizing the music industry.

â€œWe are on the move as the New Year approaches and intend to increase awareness of our brand, community and platform with a variety of new service offerings designed to enhance all experiences for artists and performers. fans. Being interviewed by Authority Magazine places Friendable, Fan Pass, myself and my brother / partner in a very elite class among those who have been interviewed by the Authority team before, including the founders of GoPro, Zoom, Zappos, Adobe and Cisco. Thank you to our team, our partners and our shareholders for their continued support. We are set for an exciting 2022, â€said Rositano Jr., CEO of Friendable, Inc.

About Authority magazine:

Authority Magazine is a Medium publication dedicated to sharing interesting â€œinterview seriesâ€ featuring authoritative people in business, film, sports and technology. We use interviews to draw stories that are both thought-provoking and actionable. We believe that good stories should be beautiful to the mind, the heart and the eyes. Most posts share great articles on a single topic. Authority Magazine sets itself apart by producing large series of interviews with dozens of experts around a single stimulating topic. Popular interview series include “Female Disruptors, With Akemi Sue Fisher”, “Big Ideas, With Christina D. Warner”, “Grit, With Phil Laboon”, “Women of The Blockchain Revolution, With Tyler Gallagher”, “Mental Health Champions, With Bianca Rodriguez â€,â€œ Joie de Vivre, with Dr Marina Kostina â€,â€œ The Future Is Now, with Fotis Georgiadis â€andâ€œ 5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me, With Yitzi Weiner â€. Since 2018, Authority Magazine conducted over 30,000 inspiring interviews with eminent authorities such as Shaquille O’Neal, Peyton Manning, Floyd Mayweather, Baron Davis, Kelly Rowland, Bobby Brown, Daymond John, Seth Godin, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Lindsay Lohan, Cal Ripken Jr., David Wells, Jillian Michaels, John Sculley, Matt Sorum, Derek Hough, Mika Brzezinski, Blac Chyna and C-Suite executives from companies like eBay, Kroger, American Express, Bank of America, Blue Cross Blue Shield, MasterCard, Comcast, Pepsi, 3M, EY, L’OrÃ©al, Charles Schwab, FedEx, W algreens, Zoho, The Television Academy (Emmys), Intuit, Virgin, Campbell, Walmart, CVS, Wells Fargo, AT&T, Sprint, Oracle, RedHat, GoPro, Zoom, Udemy, Samuel Adams Beer, Zappos, Adobe, Capital One, Lockheed Martin, Gallop, Procter & Gamble, Anheuser-Busch, Chipotle, Allergan, Deloitte, Intel, Starbucks, McAfee, Hilton, Cisco, David’s Bridal, Taco Bell, Konica Minolta, Morton’s Salt, Udemy, Kraft Heinz and a thousand others.

About Friendable Inc.

Friendable Inc. is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on developing and identifying branded products, services and opportunities with mass market potential and scalability.

Friendable released its first mobile app on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store in 2014 in the social media and dating category. The Friendable app has reached over 1.5 million downloads, the world’s top 10 rankings, and has led to celebrity-related marketing opportunities and various relationships with well-known musical artists as well as up-and-coming independent artists. .

Friendable has since removed the social dating app from app stores and refocused its business on Fan Pass, its live artist platform. Launched on July 24, 2020, the Fan Pass live streaming platform has proven invaluable to artists and fans as the performances have moved from stage to screen.

Friendable was founded by brothers Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, who have over 27 years of experience working together on technology-related projects.

For more information visit www.Friendable.com Where www.FanPassLive.com.

